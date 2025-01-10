Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared Jan. 10, 2025 as "Mike Evans Day", honoring the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' star wide receiver for his illustrious career and contributions to the state ahead of the Bucs' wild-card playoff game against the Washington Commanders.

Evans recently completed his 11th season with the Buccaneers, and in doing so, tied the NFL record for the most consecutive seasons with 1,000-plus receiving yards.

In a statement, DeSantis cited Evans' outstanding NFL career -- which includes many Pro Bowl and All-Pro nods, over 100 total touchdowns and a Super Bowl LV ring -- as well as the recognition he has received from his peers and the work he has done in the Tampa Bay community, namely through the Mike Evans Family Foundation.

"WHEREAS, Florida celebrates Mike Evans for his profound dedication to the sport of football, making countless memories for fans across the Sunshine state and across the country, NOW, THEREFORE, I, Ron DeSantis, Governor of the State of Florida, do hereby declare January 10, 2025, as Mike Evans Day," the statement read.

Mike Evans TB • WR • #13 TAR 110 REC 74 REC YDs 1004 REC TD 11 FL 0 View Profile

Evans has become one of the greatest players in Buccaneers franchise history, and he has built a very strong case to become a Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver at the end of his playing career. Evans is currently ranked 24th in NFL history in receiving yards (12,684), 35th all time in receptions (836) and 21st all time in total touchdowns (106). Evans' Hall of Fame-caliber play has gone a long way in transforming the Buccaneers over the last decade, a transformation which has seen Tampa Bay win a Super Bowl and four consecutive division titles since 2020.