Ryan Tannehill spent the last 12 years as a starting quarterback in the NFL. With the 2024 season fast approaching, however, the former Tennessee Titans standout remains unsigned. And he's not necessarily in any rush to find a new home, revealing his mindset in a recent appearance on the "Scoop City" podcast.

"It's a weird feeling, right?" Tannehill said of not having a team during training camp. "Just because I've done it for so long. ... I'm staying in shape and staying ready if the right thing pops up. ... [But] right now, it's gonna depend on situation. ... I'm not just gonna continue to add years to add years. ... I'm not ruling anything out, but it's gonna have to be the right situation for me and my family.

"Nothing really felt right through free agency, and through that, I had a lot of peace with it," Tannehill continued. "If something comes up down the road -- whether that's training camp, maybe a guy goes down on a team -- you never know what's gonna happen. [But I'm] not waiting on pins and needles for that call."

In other words, the 36-year-old signal-caller would "jump wholeheartedly" into an opportunity if it makes sense, but it's just as likely the former first-round draft pick will be content watching from afar.

Tannehill also admitted that he could sense his own exit, at least from Tennessee, when the Titans spent a second-round pick on Will Levis in 2023. Levis went on to finish his rookie season as the starter, with Tannehill missing seven games due to injury.

"I'm not gonna say it's a fun place to be," Tannehill said. "It's part of the business. And we have a good relationship. There was no animosity or anything. ... He's trying to chase his dream just like I was coming out of college. ... He's a very talented guy. ... I wish him nothing but the best."