It doesn't take long for the NFL to put you in a box. And when they do, it's near impossible to claw yourself out of it, particularly if that box paints you in a negative light. As it relates to Daniel Jones, most have already decided where he fits in the hierarchy of the league and have written off the New York Giants signal-caller as any sort of franchise-shifting presence. Moreover, folks have wondered aloud coming into 2024 whether or not this will be his final season as a full-time starter, with his tenure in the Meadowlands not being as successful as the Giants had hoped when they drafted him No. 6 overall back in 2019.

Those questions certainly still hang over Jones entering Week 6, but the Giants quarterback has not only been able to tread water for New York this season, but, at times, looked steady.

Through five games, Jones has completed 64% of his passes, has an 86.3 passer rating and has averaged 227.6 passing yards per game. Those all rival some of the best numbers that Jones has produced throughout his career. He's also coming off his best outing of the season in New York's upset win over the Seahawks in Seattle. There, Jones threw for 257 yards and two touchdowns for a season-high 109.6 passer rating. To dig a little bit deeper, Jones has thrown for two touchdowns and zero interceptions in three of his last four games, and his yards per attempt have improved in every game he's played. Having dynamic rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers in the offense certainly helps, but he didn't play last week and Jones still excelled.

Daniel Jones yards per attempt

Week (Opponent) Yards per attempt Week 1 (vs. Minnesota Vikings) 4.4 Week 2 (at Washington Commanders) 6.4 Week 3 (at Cleveland Browns) 6.9 Week 4 (vs. Dallas Cowboys) 7.0 Week 5 (at Seattle Seahawks) 7.6

If you were to project Jones' statistical start through five weeks throughout a full 17-game season, he's on pace for a career-high 3,869 passing yards, while his 20 passing touchdowns would be the second-highest mark since entering the league.

While Jones may not give New York the level of play to solely will the organization to victory, this uptick has provided optimism that he won't be responsible for outright losing the club games like he's done in the past.

However, a key litmus test is on the horizon in Week 6 with the Giants' "Sunday Night Football" contest with the Cincinnati Bengals. This season, Zac Taylor's defense has been among the worst in the entire NFL. Cincinnati ranks 31st in the NFL in points per game allowed (29) and on third down while tied for 29th in sacks. So, in theory, this is a choice matchup for Jones to show his progress on a national stage, right? Well, the 27-year-old hasn't exactly fared well in this setting. In fact, he's been downright awful.

In his career, Jones is 1-13 as a starter in prime time while averaging 200.9 yards passing and a 71.4 passer rating. He has 12 passing touchdowns paired with his 23 total giveaways. Specifically in home prime-time games, Jones is 1-10, and his offenses average 13.1 points per contest.

While exacerbated in prime time, those struggles at MetLife are exclusive to the national window. This season, Jones is a night-and-day quarterback on the road compared to when he's in East Rutherford.

Daniel Jones 2024 home/road splits

Jones Home Road W-L record 0-2 2-1 Yards per attempt 5.7 7.0 TD-INT ratio 0-3 6-0 Passer rating 62.4 106.7

Something will need to give here between Jones' poor home/prime-time production and the Bengals' lackluster defense. If it's Jones who thrives, it could be a continuing sign that he may have stabilized his career. If he falters again on this stage, it could prove that this latest hot streak is simply a mere flash in the pan.