The Indianapolis Colts need a win in Week 17 just to keep their faint playoff hopes alive. The good news for them is that they get the New York Giants, the last-place team in the NFL.

The Colts come into this game with a 7-8 record, and their margin for error is zero in the final two weeks of the regular season. Over the last six weeks, Indianapolis has traded wins and losses with last week's result being a 38-30 victory over the Tennessee Titans. Jonathan Taylor carried the Colts, rushing for 218 yards and three touchdowns. Two of those scores came on runs of 65 yards and 70 yards. He should be able to put that explosiveness to use again this weekend.

New York (2-13) has been a mess for a while now, losing 10 straight games and currently the worst team in the NFL. After releasing Daniel Jones, the Giants have been spinning the carousel at quarterback. Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito have swapped starts due to injury, and Tim Boyle has even seen some action. Last week, Lock was under center, and it was a rough weekend. Lock threw a pair of interceptions, both of which returned for touchdowns in a 34-7 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Where to watch Giants vs. Colts

When: Sunday, Dec. 29 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 29 at 1 p.m. ET Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Giants vs. Colts spread, odds

Indianapolis is a sizable 8-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NFL odds. The over/under is 40.5 points.

Giants vs. Colts recent series history

Considering the real history between these two clubs, the recent history seems tame. Still, New York and Indianapolis have split their only two meetings in the last 10 years.