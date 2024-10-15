There is only one remaining holdout in the NFL as Week 6 of the 2024 NFL season concludes, and it's one of the more bizarre ones in recent memory.

The New York Jets acquired two-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Haason Reddick via trade with the Philadelphia in exchange for a 2026 conditional pick on April 1. The pick conveyed to Philly is a second-rounder if he reaches 67.5% of the team's defensive snaps and double-digit sacks; otherwise it is a third-round pick. However, Reddick hasn't yet reported to the team despite technically being under contract with them for more than five months. The 30-year-old felt he was promised a new multi-year contract upon switching teams, but the Jets wanted him to play out the final year of his current deal, which includes a non-guaranteed base salary of $14.25 million.

After Reddick has lost over $5 million by holding out through the entire offseason program and the first six weeks of the regular season, his representation at CAA parted ways with him. That's why Reddick then hired longtime NFL agent Drew Rosenhaus on Monday. Rosenhaus told NFL Media pregame Monday night before the Jets hosted the Buffalo Bills that he has spoken with Jets general manager Joe Douglas, and he said his "main goal" is to work things out between his new client and New York.

According to NFL Media, Rosenhaus has helped a client's frayed relationship with his team get mended after a player fired his agent. Free agent wide receiver Plaxico Burress visited the Giants in 2005, but he left without a contract. After Burress fired his agent, he hired Rosenhaus, and the two parties eventually came together on a six-year, $25 million contract.

NFL Media reported the biggest challenge for Rosenhaus in the negotiations now is coaxing Reddick to accept a one-year deal that will pay him more than his non-guaranteed base salary of $14.25 million for this season. Reddick's wishes for a multi-year contract with an average per year of at least $20 million have been made clear, per NFL Media, but reports are that the Jets are not willing to give that to Reddick without him playing, and playing well, in 2024.

Rosenhaus has until Week 13 to get Reddick signed so that the 2024 season counts toward his contract, which would allow him to hit free agency in March of 2025.