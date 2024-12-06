Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss revealed Sunday, first on social media and then on ESPN's "NFL Countdown," that he's battling a serious health issue, urging fellow men to get medical checkups.

"Throughout the week of the holidays, your boy has been battling something internal," Moss said in an Instagram video. "And I just ask for all the prayer warriors to put their blessing hands on me and my family through these hard times. ... I'm battling something, man, and it's something internal. Your boy's gonna get through it. I got a great team of doctors, and I got a great family around me. All you men, man, ya'll do your checkups and get your bloodwork done, and we'll work through it, alright? Thank you for the prayers."

Moss, 47, echoed the remarks in his introduction on "Sunday NFL Countdown," while sporting a pair of sunglasses. His comments -- and the use of the glasses -- came in response to fans speculating about his condition after video surfaced of Moss recently appearing on ESPN with a yellowish tint in his eyes. Moss did not reveal the specific issue from which he is recovering.

ESPN announced on Friday that he will now take a leave of absence from "Sunday NFL Countdown" to focus on his health.

"Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss will step away from Sunday NFL Countdown for an extended time to focus on a personal health challenge. He briefly addressed the matter at the start of the show on Dec. 1. For nearly a decade, Randy has been an invaluable member of the team, consistently elevating Countdown with his insight and passion. He has ESPN's full support, and we look forward to welcoming him back when he is ready."

His announcement comes six years after he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The ESPN analyst is widely considered one of the top pass catchers to ever play the game. The six-time Pro Bowler, who began with the Minnesota Vikings and later starred for the New England Patriots, led the NFL in receiving touchdowns five different times, setting the record for single-season receiving scores (23) in 2007. Moss ranks second all time in career receiving touchdowns (156) and fourth all time in career receiving yards (15,292).