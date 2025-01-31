Singer Taylor Swift is expected to be at Super Bowl LIX, cheering on boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, just as she did when he was in the big game last year. She has often been spotted in a suite at games and while that is the likely place for her to be on Sunday, Feb. 9 when her favorite childhood team, the Philadelphia Eagles, take on her new favorite team, the Chiefs, could she have an even bigger role in the big day?

Swift has collaborated with rapper Kendrick Lamar in the past and while one of his special guests for his halftime show is already announced, there could be more. The chances of Swift joining Lamar on stage are low, but the 14-time Grammy winner has surprised her fans before.

"Bad Blood" and "Bad Blood [Taylor's Version]" are Swift's songs that feature Lamar. There will certainly be some bad blood between the Chiefs and Eagles while the game clock is running, but I think it stops there.

I don't expect Swift to be anywhere but next to her family, friends as well as Kelce's family and friends when the break between the game's action takes place. Swift has never graced the halftime show stage and I think we will have to wait a bit longer for a chance for that to change.

When Swift does anything, include showing up to the stadium to cheer on No. 87, the internet takes note and if she does pull off the massive surprise of joining the Super Bowl halftime stage, the internet would surely break.

R&B singer/songwriter SZA was announced as Lamar's special guest.