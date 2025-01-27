While the Kansas City Chiefs' pursuit of an elusive three-peat is well-documented, Andy Reid's team also made history following Sunday's AFC Championship Game win over the Bills.

The Chiefs are the first team in NFL history to play in five Super Bowls over a six-year span. Kansas City has also joined the 1971-73 Dolphins, 1991-93 Bills and the 2016-18 Patriots to play in at least three consecutive Super Bowls.

Kansas City is also the first back-to-back champion to return to the Super Bowl. The 1976 Steelers, 1990 49ers and 1994 Cowboys reached the conference championship round before seeing their dreams of a three-peat come to an end.

Most Super Bowls played in over a six-year span

Team Years Super Bowls played in Super Bowls won Steelers 1974-79 4 4 Bills 1990-93 4 0 Patriots 2014-18 4 3 Chiefs 2019-24 5 3

As you can see, the Chiefs are in pretty elite company as far as all-time teams are concerned. Despite the challenges of free agency and the salary cap, the Chiefs have found a way to establish themselves as a dynasty. The Chiefs can add to their legacy if they can win Super Bowl LIX while becoming the first team to win three straight Super Bowls. They would also join the 1974-79 Steelers are the only teams to win four Super Bowls over a six-year span.

And that's just some of the history they made with their AFC Championship win.

Patrick Mahomes also became just the third starting quarterback to reach five Super Bowls (Tom Brady and John Elway). Meanwhile, Mahomes and Andy Reid are just the second coach-quarterback duo to make it to five Super Bowls, joining Brady and Bill Belichick.

With the win, he also passed Joe Montana for sole possession of second-place on the all-time playoff wins list.