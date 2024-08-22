Russell Wilson has stood atop the Pittsburgh Steelers' remade quarterback room all offseason, and signs point to the veteran opening 2024 as the starter. One thing could propel Justin Fields to the top sooner than later, however: An internal belief that Fields' athleticism can mask his incomplete passing acumen.

"The [Steelers] brain trust believes the 2025 starting quarterback is on the roster," Yahoo! Sports' Charles Robinson reports. "Time is running out for Russell Wilson to show he can be a dependable starter. Meanwhile, the internal feel is that Fields' exceptional running/playmaking could cover for his still-developing passing ability. Heading [into] the preseason finale, Fields has a better chance than ever to win this job."

Both Wilson and Fields have struggled to separate themselves during the 2024 preseason. The former, signed to a one-year contract in free agency, has maintained the No. 1 spot on the depth chart despite seemingly sluggish series with fellow starters. Fields, meanwhile, has provided noticeable burst as a scrambler, though he's also fumbled multiple snaps and had inconsistent finishes to drives.

The perception of both veteran signal-callers hasn't changed much since their arrival early this offseason, with Wilson registering as more of an experienced placeholder and Fields as a long-term project. Their competition for the starting gig will conclude with Saturday's preseason finale against the Detroit Lions.