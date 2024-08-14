The Minnesota Vikings have arguably deployed a smart process at quarterback in consecutive years, only to encounter dire injuries on both occasions. First was Kirk Cousins' torn Achilles midway through 2023. Now it's rookie J.J. McCarthy, who will miss the entire 2024 campaign after suffering a torn meniscus.

From a medical perspective, McCarthy undergoing a full repair of his meniscus is actually the preferred outcome, ensuring less wear and tear on his knee down the road. In the moment, however, his loss is a sudden and sharp blow to the realistic possibility of a rookie-year emergence under center.

Where do the seemingly snake-bitten Vikings turn next? To Sam Darnold, firstly. The veteran journeyman has been the favorite to open 2024 as the No. 1 quarterback all along. And if his "instant" early summer transition to coach Kevin O'Connell's system is any indication, Darnold's new teammates believe he's more than capable of a career revival as Minnesota's most experienced signal-caller.

What if Darnold goes down, though? Or what if he struggles mightily, especially early on, when the Vikings could be without top weapons like Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson? Or what if team leaders simply don't want to endure another season of cycling through last-gasp options on the bench?

Nick Mullens and Jaren Hall are also under contract as reserves, but neither held firmly onto opportunities when Cousins went down in 2023.

Here are three emergency quarterbacks the Vikings could target for 2024:

The former Tennessee Titans standout is basically the one starting-caliber quarterback still available in free agency, though he was admittedly picky about potential suitors when exploring the market over the winter and spring. It remains to be seen if he'd be willing to sign up for a No. 2 job, but he'd at least have a path to potential starts in Minnesota, as well as a quality supporting cast. Stylistically, he's also a decent fit, best suited for a play-action approach at age 36. You could do much worse for a short-term rental.

Struggling to win the Dallas Cowboys' top backup job, the former San Francisco 49ers prospect may well be available via trade entering the final year of his rookie deal. And the Vikings were interested before, reportedly discussing a potential trade for the NDSU product and Minnesota native prior to the 2023 draft. Lance remains an unknown as a pro passer, but his athleticism is obvious, and still just 24, he'd give the team a younger, higher-upside alternative to Darnold while McCarthy rehabs his knee.

Seven years after he last suited up for the Vikings as a developmental reserve, Heinicke could be available for a low-cost trade after an erratic start to the 2024 preseason with the Atlanta Falcons, who have top-10 pick Michael Penix Jr. as their new backup for new starter (and old Vikings friend) Kirk Cousins. While he's a risk-taker with an aggressive downfield play style, Heinicke has the flair to be a short-term fill-in, as evidenced by his competitive 29 career starts.