Gone are the days of confusing Josh Allen with Josh Allen. On Tuesday, the Jacksonville Jaguars released a video alongside their star pass rusher announcing that he has decided to change his name to Joshua Hines-Allen and will wear Hines-Allen on the back of his No. 41 jersey beginning this season.

While the football world no longer will confuse him with Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Hines-Allen made the decision to honor the "maternal side of the family and the other relatives who have worn 'Hines' and 'Hines-Allen' on their jerseys.

"Legacy is forever, and I'm proud to carry that tradition on the back of my jersey, following in the footsteps of my family, who have donned the Hines-Allen last name with so much pride and joy," Hines-Allen said in a statement, via the official team website. "My last name has been changed, but I'm still that person. And I will continue to play like it, play even better."

Hines-Allen's sisters use this same last name, including the WNBA's Myisha Hines-Allen of the Washington Mystics. Meanwhile, Hines-Allen's uncle Gregory Hines was drafted by the Golden State Warriors in 1983 and is in the Hampton University Athletics Hall of Fame. His uncle Keith Hines played basketball at Montclair State.

This is the latest event in what has been a busy calendar year for the 26-year-old. Last season, Hines-Allen put together his best season as a pro, as the former first-round pick tallied a career-high 17.5 sacks and 33 quarterback hits en route to a Pro Bowl nod. In April, Hines-Allen inked a five-year, $150 million extension with the Jaguars that includes $88 million guaranteed.

In the announcement, it was also revealed that Hines-Allen will host a jersey exchange in Jacksonville in September for fans who own his "Allen 41" jersey.