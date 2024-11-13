The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence for a second straight week, coach Doug Pederson told reporters Wednesday. Lawrence remains sidelined with a shoulder sprain, clearing the way for backup Mac Jones to remain under center against the Detroit Lions in Week 11.

Pederson added that Lawrence is "getting close" to returning, but said the Jaguars didn't feel comfortable returning the former No. 1 overall draft pick to the lineup at less than "100%." Pederson also didn't commit to Lawrence being ready even after the Jaguars' bye week, which follows Sunday's game, but said he's "optimistic" the signal-caller's reported AC joint sprain will be healed by then.

This comes days after The Athletic reported Lawrence could miss the rest of the 2024 NFL season while recovering from the injury, which is to his non-throwing shoulder.

Jones, who was acquired via trade from the New England Patriots during the offseason, went 14 of 22 for 111 yards and two interceptions in Jacksonville's 12-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10. He'll be up against a Lions team on Sunday that ranks atop the NFC with an 8-1 record, hoping to halt the Jaguars' three-game losing streak and prevent a slide to 2-9 at the bottom of the AFC South.