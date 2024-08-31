The wide receiver market has caught fire this offseason, especially over the last week. Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb became the No. 2 highest-paid receiver with a four-year, $136 million deal that includes $100 million guaranteed. Just days later, San Francisco 49ers wideout Brandon Aiyuk agreed to a four-year extension worth $120 million. Is Ja'Marr Chase next?

According to a new report from ESPN, the Cincinnati Bengals have intensified their efforts in recent days to get a deal done with Chase, and get him back on the practice field since he's been "holding in." Jeremy Fowler said the deal will be "well above $30 million per year on average."

Ja'Marr Chase CIN • WR • #1 TAR 145 REC 100 REC YDs 1216 REC TD 7 FL 0 View Profile

Chase's college teammate, Justin Jefferson, reset the market this offseason with a four-year, $140 million extension. NFL Media recently reported that Chase is looking to beat Jefferson's deal -- even if it's by a single cent. Fowler reports that nothing is imminent at this time, but those in the Bengals organization are hopeful.

Cincinnati controls Chase's rights for the next two years, but everyone would agree he's worth much more than the $4.86 million he's set to earn in 2024. Chase has been one of the best wide receivers in the NFL ever since he played his first snap as the No. 5 overall pick out of LSU. He set what was a rookie record at the time by recording 1,455 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns in 2021 and has crossed 1,000 receiving yards in all three of his NFL seasons. Last year, Chase caught a career-high 100 passes, even with starting quarterback Joe Burrow missing seven games due to injury.