Aaron Rodgers has not had a 2024 NFL season to remember, and he may well be playing his last games with the New York Jets. Sunday was a bright spot, however, as the New York Jets quarterback snapped a historic streak of games with fewer than 300 yards passing, reaching the milestone late in the fourth quarter against the rival Miami Dolphins for the first time in almost exactly three years.

Unfortunately for Rodgers and the Jets, the game ended in a 32-26 overtime loss to Miami. Rodgers finished with 339 passing yards and a touchdown pass.

The former NFL MVP entered Sunday's Week 14 contest having gone 34 straight starts without hitting 300 yards through the air, making it one of the longest such droughts in league history. Prior to Sunday, he last reached the 300-yard mark on Dec. 12, 2021, in a 45-30 Week 12 victory with the Green Bay Packers. That game was against the Chicago Bears, two years before Rodgers even left the Packers for the Jets.

Sunday's performance obviously also marked Rodgers' first 300-yard day as a member of the Jets, while he became the 10th quarterback in franchise history to throw at least 20 touchdowns in a season. It came at a good time, with New York entering Sunday's game after four straight outings with fewer than 300 yards of total offense.