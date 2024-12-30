Sauce Gardner is apparently not interested luring any potential upcoming free agents to come play for the New York Jets.

Following his team's latest loss (a 40-14 blowout in Buffalo in Week 17), Gardner actually told Bengals star receiver Tee Higgins not to come to New York. Higgins will be among the NFL's most prized free agents if Cincinnati lets him test the open market.

Gardner was asked via Instagram to help recruit Higgins to New York should Higgins test free agency.

"I will NOT be telling him that," Gardner replied.

Based on his response, it's fair to wonder whether or not Gardner plans on staying in New York after his rookie contract expires. Gardner is signed through the 2025 season, although the Jets will likely pick up his fifth-year option, which would keep him in New York through the 2026 campaign.

Gardner isn't the only notable star Jets player whose future with the team is in question. Fellow 2022 first-round pick Garrett Wilson may be looking for a fresh start after suffering through yet another disappointing year with Gang Green.

The futures of Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams are also murky when it comes to their future with the Jets, who will likely undergo a complete reset following what has been quite possibly the most disappointing season in franchise history.

A year that started with Super Bowl aspirations, the Jets are 4-12 entering the season finale against the Miami Dolphins. New York can end the year on a positive note, however, if it can play spoiler by defeating Miami and knocking its longtime division rival out of playoff contention.