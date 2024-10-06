Jets vs. Vikings live updates: Inactives, prediction, picks, spread, odds, where to watch London matchup

Sunday's action kicks off a bit earlier stateside as the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings will duke it out at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

These clubs enter this international head-to-head on different wavelengths. For the Vikings, they have been the surprise story through the first month of the regular season, jumping out to a 4-0 record with some impressive wins in the process. Meanwhile, the Jets are teetering a bit as they come into Week 5 at 2-2 and fresh off a demoralizing loss at home to the Denver Broncos where they mustered just nine points.

So, will New York claw above .500 and hand Minnesota its first loss of the season in front of London? Or will the Vikings remain perfect and continue this improbable start to the year? We're about to find out.

As this matchup unfolds, check out our live blog of Sunday's contest. Below, you'll find expert analysis and real-time highlights of all the top plays.

Where to watch