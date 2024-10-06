As for the Jets, the offense is still a work in progress, but the defense has continued to be stout. They've allowed just four touchdowns on 11 red zone trips by their opponents this season. So, even if the Vikings get into the red area, it's no guarantee they cash it in for a touchdown.
Jets vs. Vikings live updates: Inactives, prediction, picks, spread, odds, where to watch London matchup
The unbeaten Vikings take on Aaron Rodgers and the Jets across the pond
Sunday's action kicks off a bit earlier stateside as the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings will duke it out at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
These clubs enter this international head-to-head on different wavelengths. For the Vikings, they have been the surprise story through the first month of the regular season, jumping out to a 4-0 record with some impressive wins in the process. Meanwhile, the Jets are teetering a bit as they come into Week 5 at 2-2 and fresh off a demoralizing loss at home to the Denver Broncos where they mustered just nine points.
So, will New York claw above .500 and hand Minnesota its first loss of the season in front of London? Or will the Vikings remain perfect and continue this improbable start to the year? We're about to find out.
As this matchup unfolds, check out our live blog of Sunday's contest. Below, you'll find expert analysis and real-time highlights of all the top plays.
Where to watch
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 6 | Time: 9:30 a.m. ET
- Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London, England)
- TV: NFL Network | Stream: fubo (try for free)
- Odds: Vikings -2.5 | O/U 40.5 (SportsLine consensus)
Hello, and welcome to Week 5 of the 2024 regular season! Here, we have our first taste of London this year as the New York Jets will take on the Minnesota Vikings. The Jets are 2-1 all-time in international games, while the Vikings are just one of four teams undefeated in international games at 3-0 all-time.
On top of being undefeated all-time internationally, the Vikings come into Week 5 at 4-0. Not only that, but they are the first team in NFL history to win three straight games within a season, all without trailing. So far, Minnesota has trailed for a total of three minutes and 26 seconds (all in Week 1), which is the fewest in the NFL.
-
2:25
On-Site Preview: Giants at Seahawks
-
2:45
On-Site Preview: Bills at Texans
-
2:38
On-Site Preview: Ravens at Bengals
-
2:17
On-Site Preview: Packers at Rams
-
2:53
On-Site Preview: Colts at Jaguars
-
1:17
NFL Week 5 Preview: Stefon Diggs Faces Off Against Bills For 1st Time Since Trade
-
1:52
NFL Week 5 Preview: Ravens and Bengals Face Off In Big AFC North Showdown
-
3:01
NFL Week 5 Preview: Anthony Richardson Doubtful, Joe Flacco In Line To Start Against Jaguars
-
1:05
Get More, Presented By GEICO: Kirk Cousins
-
0:56
NFL Injury News
-
1:07
This Just In: Aaron Rodgers Addresses Davante Adams Trade Speculation
-
1:19
Cousins' Record Day Leads Falcons Past Buccaneers In Overtime
-
1:03
This is the offense we expected from Kirk Cousins and the Falcons
-
3:05
Buccaneers Let Lead Slip In Overtime Loss
-
5:14
Falcons Walk It Off In Overtime
-
3:48
TNF Highlights: Buccaneers at Falcons (10/3)
-
6:11
Kirk Cousins and Baker Mayfield Sound Off After Thrilling TNF game
-
1:42
TNF Recap: Kirk Cousins Loving Life In Atlanta So Far
-
1:37
TNF Recap: NFC South Starting To Come Into Focus
-
5:03
TNF Recap: Falcons Upset Buccaneers, Complete Comeback OT Victory