The first running back selected in the 2024 NFL Draft is getting closer to making his pro debut. Jonathon Brooks of the Carolina Panthers began his rookie season on the reserve/non-football injury list, and head coach Dave Canales said this week that they are close to opening up his 21-day window.

"He's checked all the boxes in terms of his getting back to being able to practice, so we're hoping to open that window today," Canales said, via Pro Football Talk.

Brooks was not expected to be ready for the 2024 season opener as he tore his ACL last November during his final season at Texas. Still, the Panthers were so excited about his potential that they paid a hefty price to trade up to No. 46 overall to select Brooks. The Panthers sent the No. 52 overall pick, No. 142 overall pick and No. 155 overall pick to the Indianapolis Colts for Brooks.

While his 2023 season was cut short due to the injury, Brooks still earned 2023 Second Team All-Big 12 honors, as he averaged 129.5 scrimmage yards per contest. In 11 games played last year, he rushed for 1,139 yards and 10 touchdowns.

CBS Sports NFL Draft expert Chris Trapasso called Brooks a "fun, three-down running back without mileage on his legs. Can win between the tackle or on the perimeter and has feature back size."

The Panthers' leading rusher this season is Chuba Hubbard, who has rushed for 485 yards and two touchdowns on 86 attempts. No other Panther has crossed 100 yards rushing through six games.