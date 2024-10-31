It's Halloween, but Jordan Love isn't scared of playing through pain. Days after Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur admitted a "high level of concern" over the quarterback's newly sustained groin injury, Love told reporters he thinks it's "realistic" he'll play against the Detroit Lions in Sunday's Week 9 matchup.

Love did not practice on Wednesday, but suggested he's aiming to suit up on Sunday regardless.

"Yeah, obviously not practicing during the week is not the ideal format for trying to play a game," Love said, via ESPN. "[But] if that's the scenario, I know I'll be fine. But definitely it's not the ideal scenario for going into a big week. ... [Still, I'm trying to] get back as fast as possible, even with the bye being next week."

Jordan Love GB • QB • #10 CMP% 61.7 YDs 1547 TD 15 INT 9 YD/Att 7.7 View Profile

It's an echo of the approach Love took earlier this season, when he returned from an MCL sprain suffered in Week 1 after just a two-game absence, despite initial fears he could be lost for an extended portion of the 2024 campaign. Backup Malik Willis went 2-0 replacing Love in September, and helped the Packers seal Sunday's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars once Love left the game in the third quarter.

Willis would be in line for another start against Detroit, in the event Love isn't ready -- or is held back.

"We'll take it one day a time," LaFleur said Wednesday. "Certainly, yeah, we'll push the envelope with that. I know he wants to play, but we'll see where he's at by the end of the week."