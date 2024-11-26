The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without an important defensive starter for a while. According to ESPN, safety Jordan Whitehead suffered a torn pectoral muscle and will miss "some time" but could return for the playoffs.

Whitehead was injured during the second half of Tampa's blowout win over the New York Giants on Sunday. He has been starting next to Antoine Winfield Jr. on the back end all season, playing 91% of the team's defensive snaps to date. It is essentially the same role he filled through the first four years of his career before leaving for a free-agent contract with the New York Jets. He spent two seasons in New York before returning to Tampa on a new two-year deal this past offseason.

Whitehead ranks second on the team behind only Lavonte David with his 76 tackles, and he's picked up three pass breakups as well. He was replaced in Tampa's lineup with more snaps for Mike Edwards, who will presumably move into an even larger role with Whitehead out for a while.

The Buccaneers defense has already taken a step backward this season amidst multiple injuries, and has been particularly ineffective against the pass. Opposing teams have thrown for 2,810 yards and 20 touchdowns against Tampa, figures that rank 29th and 26th, respectively, in the league. The Bucs also have only five interceptions, which ranks 23rd. Losing Whitehead could lead to even further issues on the back end of the defense.

Tampa is currently 5-6 and one game back of the Atlanta Falcons in the race for the NFC South crown. The Bucs lost both games against Atlanta, though, and would need to move ahead of the Falcons in the standings in order to win the division. That will be more difficult without Whitehead for the stretch run, but they luckily have a light schedule that seems them close with games against the Panthers, Raiders, Chargers, Cowboys, Panthers again and Saints.