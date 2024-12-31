Most Games with 40+ Points and 0 TO - NFL History
Lions vs. 49ers score, takeaways: Detroit gets payback from NFC title game loss as Jared Goff throws 3 TDs
Detroit exorcised some demons Monday night
It doesn't change the result of last year's NFC Championship, but the Lions' 40-34 win over the 49ers on "Monday Night Football" is nonetheless a big win for Detroit, which will now prepare for the right to earn the NFC's top seed after adding another loss to the defending NFC champions' mounting tally.
How important was this game to Detroit? Despite having nothing to gain in the standings, Lions head coach Dan Campbell played each of his healthy starters. Campbell also continued to be aggressive with his decision-making, and the result was two big fourth-down conversions that included the go-ahead touchdown pass from Jared Goff to Amon-Ra St. Brown.
The Lions turned a tight game into a runaway after recording four unanswered scores during the second half. Fittingly, the back-breaking score was courtesy of Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who committed a costly fumble in January's NFC title game loss.
Detroit received yet another MVP-caliber performance from Goff, who threw for 306 yards and three touchdowns on 26 of 34 passing. Jameson Williams scored two touchdowns (including one off a trick play), while Gibbs was a beast on the ground with 117 rushing yards in addition to his four catches for 46 yards. The Lions' defense recorded a pair of second-half picks against 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, who left the game after injuring his elbow with under two minutes left. His backup, Josh Dobbs, made the final score look closer with a late touchdown run.
The game started with five consecutive drives that ended with touchdowns. San Francisco took a 21-13 halftime lead on the strength of Purdy's 200 passing yards, two touchdown passes and 9-yard touchdown run during the game's first 30 minutes. But from there, it was all Detroit.
Here's how the Lions took care of business in the Bay.
Why the Lions won
It was a complete team victory as the Lions outplayed the 49ers in all three phases. The Lions' offense racked up 475 yards on a night when they made history by becoming the first offense in NFL history to have two receivers and two runners to each post 1,000 all-purpose yards in a season. Detroit's offense was money on possession downs, going 9 of 14 on third down and 2 of 3 on fourth down. Each of the Lions' touchdowns came on either third- or fourth-down plays.
Defensively, the Lions struggled early but made up for it in the second half with their two picks of Purdy that the offense turned into 14 points.
Why the 49ers lost
San Francisco's offense was on fire in the first half, but it simply couldn't keep pace with the Lions in the second half. It didn't help that the 49ers' running game was non-existent in the second half. San Francisco ran for just 15 yards on three carries in the second half after rushing for 60 yards and a score on 15 carries in the first half.
Without a semblance of a running game, the 49ers put Purdy in a tough spot, as the Lions defense focused all of their attention on him. The result wasn't pretty for the 49ers and Purdy, whose gaudy final stats (377 yards on 27 of 35 passing) were overshadowed by his two big mistakes.
Another big factor in the 49ers' loss were two missed field goals by Jake Moody that included a 58-yard miss that would have tied the score early in the fourth quarter.
In defeat, the 49ers received solid performances from tight end George Kittle (112 yards on eight catches) and rookie wideout Ricky Pearsall (141 yards and a touchdown on eight receptions).
Turning point
The Lions had already started to build momentum, but it was anyone's game late in the third quarter. Detroit took the momentum for good, though, when Kerby Joseph picked off Purdy's high pass intended for Pearsall late in the third quarter. The pick set up Goff's go-ahead touchdown pass to St. Brown.
Play of the game
Once again, Ben Johnson dialed up a trick play that worked to perfection. Trailing 14-6 early, the Lions got on the board after Williams scored after catching a lateral from St. Brown.
Quotable
"This game describes our DNA. Everyone is saying, 'Oh, rest the starters. ... The biggest game is next Sunday night for the 1 seed. This one doesn't matter.' We go out there and we play the whole game. I feel like none of us out there were even thinking of next week. We just wanted to win this one." -- St. Brown during his ESPN postgame interview
What's next
As alluded to above, the 14-2 Lions will host the 14-2 Vikings on Sunday night in a game that will decide which team gets the NFC's No. 1 seed. For the 49ers, they'll wrap up what has been a tough season with a home game against the Arizona Cardinals, who have also been eliminated from postseason contention.
FINAL: Lions 40, 49ers 34
First downs: DET 23 SF 29
Total yards: DET 439 SF 475
Third downs: DET 9-14 SF 5-8
Red zone: DET 3-4 SF 5-5
Punts: ZERO
Jared Goff 26/34 303 yards 3 TDs
Brock Purdy 27/35 377 yards 3 TDs 2 INTs
Jahmyr Gibbs 18 carries 117 yards 1 TD
Isaac Guerendo 9 carries 34 yards
Jameson Williams 5 catches 77 yards 2 total TDs
Sam LaPorta 6 catches 64 yards 1 TD
Amon-Ra St. Brown 8 catches 60 yards 1 TD
Jahmyr Gibbs 4 catches 46 yards
Ricky Pearsall 8 catches 141 yards 1 TD
George Kittle 8 catches 112 yards
Jauan Jennings 7 catches 67 yards
Joshua Dobbs scores rushing TD, Jake Moody misses extra point
Dobbs entered the game for Purdy and played great on that last possession. He rushes in a 7-yard TD, but Jake Moody MISSES the extra point! He's missed two field goals and an extra point now!
DET 40
SF 34
43 seconds remaining in the game
Joshua Dobbs is in the game for Brock Purdy
Lions likely put 49ers away with Jahmyr Gibbs TD
The Lions score another TD off a Purdy INT. Detroit goes 62 yards on seven plays, and Gibbs is money from 30 yards out.
DET 40
SF 28
2:58 remaining in the fourth quarter
Brock Purdy has 9 TDs and 15 INTs in his career when tied/trailing in the second half, including playoffs. (CBS Sports Research)
Brock Purdy throws second INT to Kerby Joseph
Ball. Magnet. Kerby Joseph is an absolute stud, and he read Brock Purdy all the way for this interception. His second of the night, and NINTH of the season. Those nine interceptions lead the league, and are the most by a Lion since Jimmy Allen in 1981.
DET 34
SF 28
6:06 remaining in the fourth quarter
Lions extend lead to six with Jake Bates FG
Detroit goes 28 yards on eight plays, and Jake Bates is good from 42 yards out. Still a one-possession game despite how San Francisco has played this half.
The difference in this game is not only the one Purdy turnover, but the performance of the kickers as well. Bates is 2/2 on FGs, Jake Moody is 0/2.
DET 34
SF 28
10:29 remaining in the fourth quarter
Lions convert second fourth down
We still haven't seen a punt tonight. Why should we with how these defenses are playing.
Jake Moody misses another FG
The 49ers have now registered back-to-back empty possessions. Following Purdy's INT (and the Lions TD that came from the short field), Jake Moody missed a 58-yard field goal. He's 0/2 on the night, missing from 51 and 58.
Moody was selected by the 49ers in the THIRD round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Michigan.
DET 31
SF 28
13:25 remaining in the fourth quarter
Lions go 43 yards on eight plays, take lead with TD on fourth-and-goal
The Lions aren't going to kick field goals near the goal line. On fourth-and-goal from the 4-yard line, Jared Goff found Amon-Ra St. Brown for the score. He was wide open.
DET 31
SF 28
15 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter
Lions pick off Purdy!
Our first turnover of the game! Brock Purdy throws it straight to Kerby Joseph, who takes it back 26 yards to the SF 43-yard line.
Lions hit FG to trim deficit to four points
The 49ers defense gets their second stop of the night. Nick Bosa sacked Jared Goff on third-and-3 to get the Lions offense off the field, and Jake Bates was good from 57 yards out.
DET 24
SF 28
4:25 remaining in the third quarter
49ers respond to Lions TD drive with 84-yard TD drive
The trading of touchdowns continues. Following the Lions' 66-yard TD drive to open up the second half, the 49ers went 84 yards on six plays, and Deebo Samuel scores his first TD of the game. When I tell you there is zero defense being played tonight, there is zero defense being played tonight.
DET 21
SF 28
7:40 remaining in the third quarter
Ricky Pearsall continues HUGE night
Pearsall now has five receptions for 102 yards and a touchdown! His previous career high was 73 receiving yards.
Lions begin second half with Sam LaPorta TD, two-point conversion ties game at 21
Did you expect anything different? The Lions got the ball first to begin the second half, and Goff marched his unit 66 yards down the field on 10 plays, while Sam LaPorta capped the drive with a 6-yard TD.
Dan Campbell made the decision to go for two to tie the game, and Goff hit a wide-open Tim Patrick for the successful try.
DET 21
SF 21
9:58 remaining in the third quarter
Amon-Ra St. Brown begins second half with incredible grab
St. Brown is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, and catches like this prove it. St. Brown got up slow after this catch, but he's still out on the field.
Brock Purdy registered a perfect passer rating (158.3) in the first half for the first time in his career.
This is the Lions' second-largest halftime deficit this season (8 points). Detroit is 1-2 when trailing at halftime this year. The lone win came in Week 10 in Houston vs. the Texans.
HALFTIME: Lions 13, 49ers 21
First downs: DET 11 SF 15
Total yards: DET 135 SF 200
Third downs: DET 5-6 SF 2-4
Red zone: DET 1-2 SF 3-3
Penalties: DET 4-25 SF 1-10
TOP: DET 14:41 SF 15:19
Punts: ZERO
Jared Goff 11/13 138 yards 1 TD
Brock Purdy 14/16 200 yards 2 TDs
Jahmyr Gibbs 9 carries 60 yards
Isaac Guerendo 7 carries 26 yards
Jameson Williams 1 catch 44 yards 1 TD
Jahmyr Gibbs 3 catches 37 yards
Amon-Ra St. Brown 4 catches 24 yards
Ricky Pearsall 4 catches 63 yards 1 TD
Isaac Guerendo 3 catches 53 yards
George Kittle 3 catches 45 yards
Jauan Jennings 2 catches 17 yards
49ers miss field goal right before halftime
After the red-zone stand, the 49ers quickly marched 59 yards down the field on eight plays to set up a FG attempt. However, Jake Moody is NO GOOD from 51 yards out.
Brock Purdy now has 185 yards passing, and three total touchdowns. Time winding down in the first half.
49ers stop Lions on fourth-and-3 from the 8-yard line, force first stop of game
A defensive highlight! After the Lions picked up 62 yards on 11 plays, Jared Goff and Co. were threatening again inside the 49ers' 10-yard line. Facing a fourth-and-3, Dan Campbell kept his offense out on the field, but Jared Goff couldn't connect with Sam LaPorta in the end zone.
Lions turn it over on downs, ending our streak of five straight touchdowns.
Nick Bosa is back in the game. Seems fine.
Five total drives, five total TDs
Someone get a stop! The 49ers just went 70 yards down the field on seven plays, and Brock Purdy ran in the score from 9 yards out -- utilizing the nifty pump fake!
Both offenses are flying up and down the field. Five total drives, five total touchdowns.
Ricky Pearsall having a career night
Brock Purdy is liking Pearsall tonight! The rookie is up to 57 yards receiving and a touchdown on three receptions.
