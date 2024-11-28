Lions vs. Bears score: Matt Eberflus' epic blunder costs Chicago a chance to force OT as Detroit survives

He is the coaching malpractice by Matt Eberflus. Incredible
Lions win. Bears don't even get a kick off.
In what will be deemed one of the worst performances by a head coach in NFL history, Matt Eberflus sabotaged the Chicago Bears' opportunity to complete a miraculous comeback by the Chicago Bears in the final 36 seconds of their 23-20 defeat to the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving.
One of the memorable Thanksgiving games in Detroit was memorable for all the wrong reasons in Chicago. The Bears were set to erase a 16-0 halftime deficit and force overtime -- at the very least. Facing a second-and-20 at the Lions' 35-yard line, Caleb Williams lost six yards on a quarterback draw and the Bears let time run down while at the Lions 41-yard line.
In what will be known as one of the worst game management situations in recent memory, Eberflus did not call a timeout -- even though the Bears had one -- while facing a third-and-26 with 32 seconds left. The clock ran all the way down to six seconds left as the Williams struggled to get into formation and took away several possibilities with all the killed time.
The Bears could have ran one more play to set Cairo Santos up for an easier field goal than 59 yards out for the tie -- or called timeout and avoided the worst possible scenario and have Santos kick the 59-yard field goal in an attempt to force overtime. Instead, the Bears had to rush to get a play off as Caleb Williams snapped the ball and heaved a pass short of the end zone with no time left.
The game was over and the the Lions survived 23-20 after dominating the first half of this Thanksgiving classic. Detroit is 11-1 for the first time in franchise history and have won 10 straight for the first time since 1934, maintaining the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The Bears lost their sixth straight game to fall to 4-8.
Za'Darius Smith sacks Caleb Williams for 6 yards. The Bears let time go down to six seconds with a time out left. What was Matt Eberflus doing? He had a time out left!
This game is over. Williams heaves a pass. The Bears don't even get an opportunity to kick a FG. Williams was sacked with 32 seconds left. Williams doesn't hurry up quick enough either. What a disaster by this Bears organization and coaching staff.
Lions 23, Bears 20 -- the Lions hang on to go 11-1. First win on Thanksgiving since 2017. Lions have best start in franchise history.
Keenan Allen gets the first down and the Bears are outside the 10, but illegal hands to the face on Teven Jenkins is called. Another easy call. 2nd-and-20 from 36 seconds left. Cairo Santos facing 53-yard FG right now.
Williams heave is incomplete, but there is a flag. The Lions may have committed pass interference, but was the ball catchable? This was a heave, but it's a pass interference on Kindle Fildor.
How can you call a 29-yard PI on a 4th-and-14 heave? Very interesting.
Williams completes the pass to D.J. Moore for 21 yards on 4th-and-4, but there is a flag. Pass interference on Cole Kmet. Easy call to make, so we got 4th-and-14.
Here we go. 4th-and-4.
The Bears are at midfield as the Lions -- who outgained Chicago 253-15 at one point -- are just trying to hang on and not have this game go to OT. 23-20, 2:00 left, Bears at midfield.
208 yards and 3 TD for Caleb Williams in this second half.
Caleb Williams -- facing a 3rd-and-7 at his own 4 -- finds D.J. Moore for 25 yards. The Lions have another player injured on their defense. Just continue to get banged up today.
The Lions were stopped on 3rd-and-1. David Montgomery loses a yard and the Lions will have to punt! Jack Fox pins the Bears down at the 1 -- so the Bears will have to go 99 yards for the win.
Caleb Williams is red hot right now. 23-20, 3:30 left.
Williams finds D.J. Moore for the 31-yard TD on 3rd -and-1. The Bears rookie is coming alive in the 2nd half with 3 TD passes as the Bears cut this game to 23-20 with 5:36 left. Williams is 17-of-32 for 230 yards with 3 TD today (105.1 rating).
Amon-Ra St. Brown gets an 18-yard catch to set up a 45-yard FG by Jake Bates, but he misses the kick right. This game stays at 23-13 with 8:42 left.
Lions limping to finish line.
Jamesson Williams flipping the ball towards Tyrieke Stevenson is a dumb 15-yard penalty that significantly cost the Lions. These things just can't be done in the fourth quarter of games when a team is trying to put an opponnet away.
Injury news: Keenan Allen will get his ankle taped up and and return, per CBS' Tracy Wolfson.
Forward progress was rule don that D.J. Reader sacked. Looked like the ball wa sout, but created a 3rd-and-18. Caleb Williams throws a catchable ball to D.J. Moore but throw should have been in front of him. Bears will punt and Lions can put this away.
Lions stopped on 3rd down. Let's see if the Bears can continue their momentum. Trailing 23-13 with 12:10 left.
Not sure that LaPorta catch will remain, but heck of a throw by Jared Goff.
Make that two TDs for Keenan Allen. So much for Allen being past his prime. He's had a new life with Thomas Brown as the OC. The Bears will go for two now and try to make it a one score game.
Williams pass is incomplete for Cole Kmet -- and the Lions lead 23-13 with 13:40 left. Bears have scored on both their 2nd half possessions.
The Bears ran their first play in the red zone in the final minute of the third quarter. The Lions lead 23-7 heading into the 4th.
15 minutes away from their first 11-1 start in franchise history.
The Lions decide to fake the run and use playaction -- which they use more than any team in the league. Goff to LaPorta for his second TD of the day. The Lions score a TD in the red zone this time, matching Chicago's score.
Lions 23, Bears 7
Jameson Williams HURDLES Kevin Byard for the first down! The Lions are back in the red zone. 1-for-3 in the red zone today.
Bad call there. That wasn't a horse collar tackle by Gordon on Gibbs. Bears should be off the field. Lions have the ball at the Bears 40.
Caleb Williams to the blue tent after that TD. Took a shot to the legs after not running out of bounds.
Caleb Williams doesn't run out of bounds, so he's a free runner there. No issue with the Lions going after his legs. Williams took a very hard shot there.
On the next play, Williams finds Keenan Allen for a 31-yard touchdown. All of a sudden the Bears have life. That's a 9-play, 74-yard drive.
Lions 16, Bears 7. We have a game
The Bears start the second half with 2 first downs -- so they have doubled the amount of first downs on their first possession in the first half.
Halftime in Detroit. Lions 16, Bears 0
This game is closer than it sounds. Lions have 279 total yards to the Bears 53. Bears got 2 first downs in the final minute of the half, their only first downs of the half. This is a blowout right now.
Jahmyr Gibbs gets inside the 10 on a screen pass, but then fumbles after Tyrique Stevenson forces the ball out. That's a game saver for the Bears as the Lions were about to score another touchdown. Bears have the ball at the 6 with 55 seconds left in the half.
The Lions lined up on 4th down and got the Bears to jump in the neutral zone. The Bears are just not at the Lions level. The Lions are killing time in the first half as the clock is running down. They'll at least have another FG at this rate.
The Bears were stopped on 3rd down, and they'll go for it on 4th down -- because why not? They have little hope at this point as the fourth down pass was incomplete. There should have been a flag on that 4th down throw -- at least it looked like it. Lions get ball i Bears territory.
A few throwaways by the Lions lead to a 48-yard FG by Jake Bakes. The Lions are outgaining the Bears 253-15 in yards and 42-9 in plays.
Lions 16, Bears 0
The Lions get stopped on 3rd down. Doesn't matter. David Montgomery gets the first down on 4th in 1. Lions driving in Bears territory.