Lions vs. Bears score: Matt Eberflus' epic blunder costs Chicago a chance to force OT as Detroit survives

In what will be deemed one of the worst performances by a head coach in NFL history, Matt Eberflus sabotaged the Chicago Bears' opportunity to complete a miraculous comeback by the Chicago Bears in the final 36 seconds of their 23-20 defeat to the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving.

One of the memorable Thanksgiving games in Detroit was memorable for all the wrong reasons in Chicago. The Bears were set to erase a 16-0 halftime deficit and force overtime -- at the very least. Facing a second-and-20 at the Lions' 35-yard line, Caleb Williams lost six yards on a quarterback draw and the Bears let time run down while at the Lions 41-yard line.

In what will be known as one of the worst game management situations in recent memory, Eberflus did not call a timeout -- even though the Bears had one -- while facing a third-and-26 with 32 seconds left. The clock ran all the way down to six seconds left as the Williams struggled to get into formation and took away several possibilities with all the killed time.

The Bears could have ran one more play to set Cairo Santos up for an easier field goal than 59 yards out for the tie -- or called timeout and avoided the worst possible scenario and have Santos kick the 59-yard field goal in an attempt to force overtime. Instead, the Bears had to rush to get a play off as Caleb Williams snapped the ball and heaved a pass short of the end zone with no time left.

The game was over and the the Lions survived 23-20 after dominating the first half of this Thanksgiving classic. Detroit is 11-1 for the first time in franchise history and have won 10 straight for the first time since 1934, maintaining the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The Bears lost their sixth straight game to fall to 4-8.

