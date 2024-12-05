Love got clobbered again on another third down, but there was a pretty clear roughing the passer penalty that went uncalled. Za'Darius Smith raked Love across the helmet. Rough break for Green Bay.
Lions vs. Packers live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, injuries where to watch 'TNF' matchup
It's an NFC North showdown on Thursday night
It's hard to envision a better game to kick off Week 14, as the Lions and Packers are officially underway in a game that has major playoff implications.
Green Bay (9-3) hasn't lost since dropping a 24-14 decision to the Lions back in Week 9. The Packers have won three straight games that includes their decisive win over the Dolphins on Thanksgiving. Green Bay received another standout performance that night from Jordan Love, who is hitting his stride after injuries hampered him earlier in the season. The Packers also continue to get strong play from running back Josh Jacobs, who emerged as a key contributor in the passing game last week after the Dolphins keyed in on stopping him on the ground. Expect the Lions to have a similar approach.
Detroit (11-1) has separated itself from the pack as far as NFC Super Bowl contenders are concerned. One of the main reasons for the Lions' success so far has been their two-headed monster at running back with David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. The duo is currently on pace to become only the eighth pair of teammates in NFL history to both rush for more 1,000 yards in the same season.
Which team will come out on top? Check out our live blog below following kickoff, as we'll be providing updates, highlights and analysis throughout the evening.
Lions vs. Packers where to watch
Date: Thursday, Dec. 5 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: Ford Field (Detroit, Michigan)
TV: None | Live stream: Prime
Odds: Lions -3.5, O/U 52 (via SportsLine consensus)
Pack sack
Green Bay pinned the Lions inside their own 10-yard line with a good punt. After a pair of short runs from Jahmyr Gibbs, Rashan Gary (who drew the holding penalty on the opening drive) got to Jared Goff for a third-down sack. The Packers now have great field position to start their second drive.
Love was just under heavy pressure on another third down. If he'd been able to step into his throw, he might have hit the deep shot. But he had to throw early and off his back foot, and overshot his target as a result.
Worries up front for the Packers?
Detroit's injury-ravaged defense coming up with a sack on the first play of the game is certainly an unexpected development. Jordan Love then had to scramble away from pressure on the second play, and got absolutely clocked on a third-down throw that fell incomplete but drew a defensive pass interference call to extend the drive.
Lions take an early lead
Detroit quickly and efficiently marched down the field on its opening possession, moving the ball rather easily both on the ground and through the air. The Lions overcame a holding penalty in the red zone -- in part thanks to an illegal contact call that negated a failed third-and-goal -- to get David Montgomery into the end zone for the first score of the night.
Rivalry game
Safe to say the Lions are taking this one personally.
Packers inactives
No Jaire Alexander or Romeo Doubs for Green Bay. Two pretty significant absences.
Lions inactives
Emmanuel Moseley is still out but Carlton Davis is back. Still without LT Taylor Decker, plus multiple bodies up front on defense.
-
1:55
Week 14 Best Bets: Top ATS Wager For Week 14
-
1:18
Week 14 Best Bets: Moneyline Sprinkle For Week 14
-
1:29
Week 14 Best Bets: Top Wager On A Total
-
0:23
Week 14 Best Bets: Top Player Prop Wager To Make Now
-
2:17
Week 14 Best Bets: Top Parlay For Week 14
-
2:08
CeeDee Lamb (Shoulder) Says He Will Play vs. Bengals
-
4:19
Zack Martin Mulling Retirement
-
2:39
Dak Prescott Endorses HC Mike McCarthy
-
12:11
TNF Preview: Packers at Lions
-
1:58
Jerry Jeudy, Juan Thornhill and more - News from Browns Practice
-
1:20
Wednesday NFL Headlines
-
4:54
NFL Upholds Azeez Al-Shaair's 3-Game Suspension
-
4:22
NFL News & Notes: Kirk Cousins Struggling Ahead of Matchup In Minnesota
-
3:34
NFL News & Notes: Ravens Suspend WR Diontae Johnson For 1 Game
-
4:29
NFL News & Notes: Saquon Barkley Closing Gap In MVP Race
-
3:05
This Just In: Trevor Lawrence (Concussion) Will Not Practice Today
-
1:14
NFL Fantasy Waiver Wire: Top Defense To Claim This Week
-
2:10
NFL Fantasy Waiver Wire: Top Running Back to Claim This Week
-
2:41
NFL Fantasy Waiver Wire: Top Sleeper To Claim This Week
-
1:11
NFL Fantasy Waiver Wire: Top Wide Receiver to Claim This Week