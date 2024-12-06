The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers gave us what may go down as the game of the week on Thursday night, as the Lions earned a dramatic 34-31 victory. Detroit has now won a franchise-record 11 straight games, but this one did not come easy.

After Packers kicker Brandon McManus hit a 32-yard field goal with 3:38 remaining in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 31, Jared Goff's unit was called upon to lead a game-winning drive. The Lions got into enemy territory after just two plays, but faced an interesting decision with a fourth-and-1 at the Packers' 21-yard line.

There were 43 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, so Dan Campbell wasn't ready to kick the field goal that would put Detroit up three points. He didn't want to give Jordan Love 40 or so seconds to move down the field, so he attempted to go for it.

Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson called in a hand-off to David Montgomery, but one of Goff's offensive lineman stepped on him after snapping the ball. Despite stumbling towards the ground, the Lions quarterback found a way to hand the ball off to Montgomery -- who crossed the sticks for the pivotal first down.

Check out what happened:

Campbell is known as one of the more aggressive head coaches in the NFL. In fact, he attempted to convert a whopping FIVE fourth downs Thursday night -- converting on four of them.

After Detroit ran more time off the clock following the successful conversion, Jake Bates came on and kicked the game-winning 35-yard field goal as time expired. With this win, the 12-1 Lions have officially clinched a playoff spot.