Lions vs. Rams score, takeaways: David Montgomery, Jameson Williams lift Detroit over Matthew Stafford in OT

When the Detroit Lions met the Los Angeles Rams in the playoffs in 2023, Matthew Stafford's anticipated return to Motown ended with his old team walking off victorious. On Sunday night, kicking off the 2024 campaign, it was more of the same for Stafford and the Rams, who showcased vintage explosiveness but ultimately fell victim to Dan Campbell's never-say-die contender -- a grind-it-out effort headlined by Jared Goff, David Montgomery and Aidan Hutchinson to claim a 26-20 overtime win.

Montgomery was the star of the Lions' final drive, doing his best Marshawn Lynch impression with a rough-and-tumble stretch that wore down the Rams' defense. But Detroit's victory to start the new season 1-0 was a total team affair, with Williams starring out wide, Hutchinson staying active off the edge and a new-look secondary rallying against a reinvigorated Cooper Kupp to overshadow an otherwise impressive outing from Stafford and Sean McVay's offense, which was without Puka Nacua for the second half.

Here are some key takeaways from Sunday night's showdown:

Play of the game

Give it to Montgomery, whose 21-yard tackle-shedding beauty set up Detroit's game-winning score:

The Lions' grit can't be overstated

It sounds cliche. It really does. Ever since Dan Campbell's arrival, everyone and their brother cites Detroit's toughness as a driving force of the team. But resilience was reality for this team on Sunday night. Jared Goff wasn't perfect. Amon-Ra St. Brown didn't have a major splash. The defense had second-half hiccups. And yet the end result was the same as it was in January, when these two teams met on an even bigger stage. Why? They never quit. You could see it in the way Penei Sewell paved lanes, or the way David Montgomery trucked through one defender after another in overtime, or the way Carlton Davis laid out to get in front of multiple Matthew Stafford passes late. This is a team built to survive even tight ballgames.

The Stafford-Kupp connection is back to life

If Puka Nacua is sidelined for an extended time, it almost needs to be. But still, this is an encouraging sign for any Rams fans worrying Stafford and/or Kupp was getting too long in the tooth to be a difference-maker. The former had some risky throws, to be sure, but also willed Los Angeles back into the game in the second half, complete with some improbably acrobatic chain-moving darts. And Kupp was even more impressive, returning to All-Pro form as a constant space-creator to the tune of 14 catches for 110 yards. Sean McVay has other fish to fry, like shoring up the banged-up line, but if these two are upright and operating at full speed, the Rams should remain a tough out for the rest of the year.

Detroit is still chasing its ceiling

Again, this wasn't a perfect or even pretty game for the Lions. But that should also be kind of exciting for Motown faithful. Jameson Williams, for example, was all over the place as a downfield outlet for Jared Goff. If he can stay on the field, he's got the talent to be a true home run hitter for an already-balanced offense. The remade secondary is still growing with youngsters like Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. and Brian Branch alongside Carlton Davis and Kerby Joseph, etc. Aidan Hutchinson is just entering his prime off the edge. In other words, the arrow is only really pointing up for the Lions. Week 1, in fact, has unfolded in pretty much perfect fashion for them: good enough to knock off the Rams (again), but sloppy enough that Campbell can keep refining the upside buried within.

What's next

The Lions stay at home for Week 2 and will face Baker Mayfield and the 1-0 Buccaneers. The Rams head to the desert to face Kyler Murray and the 0-1 Cardinals in an NFC West battle.