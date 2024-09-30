Lions vs. Seahawks live updates: Inactives, prediction, picks, spread, odds, where to watch 'MNF'

We're got a compelling matchup Monday night between two of the NFC's top teams. But while the Lions are playing up to expectation, the Seahawks have surprised just about everyone with their 3-0 start.

Led by first year head coach Mike Macdonald, Seattle boasts top-10 units on both offense and defense. A big key to its success so far has been its success through the air on both sides of the ball. Led by Geno Smith and DK Metcalf, Seattle is fourth in the NFL in passing yards, while its defense is No. 2 in passing yards allowed. The Seahawks' running game is welcoming the return of Kenneth Walker II, who missed the last two games.

The Lions also possess a top-10 scoring defense, led by pass rusher and early Defensive Player of the Year frontrunner Aidan Hutchinson. Detroit's offense is spearheaded by wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown and the duo of running backs David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs, who have already amassed a combined 568 yards and five touchdowns this season.

Which team will cap off September with a win? Follow along in our live blog throughout tonight's game to find out, where we'll be providing updates, highlights and analysis.

Lions-Seahawks where to watch

Date: Monday, Sept. 30 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Ford Field (Detroit)

TV: ESPN | Stream: fubo (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: DET -4; O/U 47 (Odds courtesy of SportsLine consensus)