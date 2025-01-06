Lions vs. Vikings score, takeaways: Jahmyr Gibbs erupts, Sam Darnold deflates as Detroit earns NFC No. 1 seed

The Minnesota Vikings earned more attention as a potential Super Bowl contender after sweeping the Green Bay Packers to improve to 14-2. On Sunday, after rematching another NFC North rival in the Detroit Lions, Sam Darnold and Co. deserve something of a scolding. In fact, they all but deflated in prime time, with Darnold at his most erratic of the 2024 season while Jahmyr Gibbs' explosiveness propelled the Lions to a 31-9 victory, the club's second straight division crown and, best of all, the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.

Darnold was not the only issue for Minnesota on Sunday. The offensive line felt heat from a blitz-happy Aaron Glenn defense out of the gate. Coach Kevin O'Connell tried and failed to match Lions coach Dan Campbell's trademark fourth-down and red zone aggression early. And Brian Flores' physical linebacker corps couldn't contain Gibbs, who had no issue handling a full workload in the absence of the injured David Montgomery, gliding to more than 130 yards and three scores on the ground.

Darnold, however, was a steady concern in the roaring confines of Ford Field, missing several open targets, including in the end zone, early in the contest. The journeyman has given the Vikings legitimate MVP-level poise for much of the season, but his passing precision was nowhere to be found after Detroit jumped to an early lead and showed no fear sending extra rushers on defense. Maligned rookie kicker Will Reichard was also jittery for Minnesota, missing a field goal and sending a kickoff out of bounds.

Jared Goff wasn't perfect at quarterback for the Lions, tossing two picks, including an ugly deep shot that functioned as an unofficial punt to midfield, but he rebounded with several sharp second-half drives that put Detroit ahead by multiple scores. In short, his group delivered when it mattered, with Campbell and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson overseeing a perfect red zone performance.

Here are some key takeaways from Sunday night's game:

Play of the game

Jahmyr Gibbs had a handful of eye-popping bursts out of the Lions backfield, but his third touchdown of the night was especially impressive, showcasing his elite straight-line speed on what might've been a routine carry for most backs, and giving Detroit a decisive 24-9 advantage in the fourth:

The Lions are still the class of the NFC

The Vikings simply entering Sunday's game with a chance to steal the North and No. 1 seed raised some questions about the legitimacy of Detroit as a Super Bowl contender and/or favorite. But the Lions' highs had been more impressive than those of Minnesota basically all year, and their win over the Vikings earlier this season wasn't nearly as close as the score indicated. On Sunday night, they once again reminded us they are, in fact, for real. Even with Goff turning the ball over twice and granting the purple squad beautiful field position, the Lions managed to outdo their rivals in almost every meaningful offensive category. Glenn's defense, meanwhile, put on a show up front, with ex-Viking Za'Darius Smith part of the charge.

Sam Darnold's play is cause for real concern

Coming into Sunday's game, Darnold hadn't really allowed mistakes to pile up in more than maybe one or two matchups as a Viking. That changed drastically in Detroit, where he never quite looked comfortable, either rushing his process due to heavy pressure or putting passes just out of reach when receivers actually broke free. It shouldn't erase the fact he's enjoyed a real career rejuvenation under O'Connell, but it sure makes it harder to believe he's capable of overcoming whatever protection issues the Vikings carry with them into Los Angeles or other road games, provided they're able to survive their playoff opener.

The Vikings need OL stability in a hurry

This is part of the Darnold discussion, but it's clear one of the reasons Detroit dominated for much of Sunday's matchup is the fact the Lions, unlike the Vikings, actually possess a sterling front. Christian Darrisaw has been absent from Minnesota's trenches for a while due to injury, but in recent weeks, all angles of Darnold's line have taken a beating. If O'Connell wants to avoid going one-and-done in the playoffs as his Vikings did back in 2022, either his line and/or strategy requires a dramatic shift.

What's next

The Lions (15-2) will rest up on a first-round bye as the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs, awaiting their opponent for the divisional round of the postseason, looking plenty capable of returning to the conference championship. The Vikings (14-3), meanwhile, will take a long, hard look in the mirror after the end of their once-heralded nine-game win streak, then travel to Los Angeles for a wild-card matchup with the NFC West champion Rams (10-7) on Monday, Jan. 13.