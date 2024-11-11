John Metchie III wasn't sure if he would ever play football again at one point. The Houston Texans wide receiver scored his first career NFL touchdown in the first half of Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions, a 15-yard pass from C.J. Stroud with 12 seconds left in the second quarter that put Houston up 23-7.

The touchdown was a culmination of how hard Metchie has worked to get back to football. Metchie, who announced he was diagnosed with APL (acute promyelocytic leukemia) in 2022, has worked his way back to playing in the NFL in the two years after being a second-round pick of the Texans in that 2022 draft.

He has played in 22 games since, having 20 catches for 194 yards heading into Sunday's game. Metchie finally was able to get a touchdown, something that appeared improbable just two years ago.