Six different NFL teams are looking for a new head coach as the 2024 NFL playoffs get underway. One of them may have their eyes on a head coach currently in the postseason, with ESPN reporting this week that the Pittsburgh Steelers received a trade inquiry regarding the availability of Mike Tomlin.

"There are teams that have pondered, should we call the Steelers to see if they'd have any interest in moving on from Mike Tomlin?" Adam Schefter said on ESPN, before following up on ESPN Radio: "One did inquire, and found out that he has a no-trade clause in his contract. ... There was one team that checked in."

The Steelers, Schefter added, are "not looking to trade" Tomlin, who's under contract through 2027, but Pittsburgh could have reason to reevaluate if the team falls to the Baltimore Ravens in Saturday's upcoming wild-card playoff game. While Tomlin is one of the most accomplished coaches in NFL history, he's failed to win a postseason game since 2016, going 0-4 in playoff appearances since then.

The teams with current head coaching vacancies are the Chicago Bears, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders.