Former NFL coach Jon Gruden has resurfaced with a "Gruden Loves Football" show featuring past and current players like Drew Brees and Derek Carr, all while seeking a coaching job at the college football level. He's also advanced his legal battle with the NFL, this week earning a full Nevada Supreme Court review of a lawsuit related to his 2021 resignation from the Las Vegas Raiders, per the Associated Press.

Gruden, 61, left the Raiders in November 2021 after several media outlets reported he had used derogatory language -- including racial stereotypes and homophobic comments -- in emails to NFL peers while working as an analyst for ESPN. Shortly afterward, the former Super Bowl champion sued the NFL, alleging that commissioner Roger Goodell and other league executives helped leak the emails in an effort to force his exit from the Raiders.

The Nevada Supreme Court, which is the highest-level court in the state where the Raiders have played since 2020, entered the case after a lower-level state judge in Las Vegas initially rejected the NFL's effort to dismiss the lawsuit or force the case to private arbitration overseen by Goodell. The Supreme Court then ruled in the NFL's favor this May, voting 2-1 to dismiss the case, before rejecting an appeal by Gruden's attorneys to reconsider in July. Months later, the Supreme Court will, in fact, reconsider.

No oral arguments have been scheduled in the review, per the AP, but all seven justices of the Nevada Supreme Court will "reconsider findings" related to the case. The change of course comes in light of Gruden's allegation that the NFL intentionally leaked documents specifically targeting him. He's been seeking monetary damages, alleging the NFL's actions cost him his career, plus endorsement deals.