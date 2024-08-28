Keep track of all the latest released players in our team cuts tracker.
NFL 2024 cuts, waiver claims: Live updates, latest moves as all 32 teams finalize rosters ahead of season
Keep track of everything you need to know as NFL teams make initial waiver claims
The 2024 NFL preseason is in the books, and now we are on a one-way ride to the regular season. Before we can truly zero in on the Kansas City Chiefs unveiling their latest Super Bowl championship banner and taking on the Baltimore Ravens in the regular season opener, some business needs to be done across the league.
On Tuesday, clubs needed to trim their summer rosters from the maximum of 90 players down to 53, which opened up hundreds of players to waivers. That's the next step to this equation.
Teams will now be able to comb through the various players who were waived on Tuesday and, if they so choose, put in a claim to bring them aboard. The cutdown deadline saw a bunch of notable names suddenly become available, so it'll be fascinating to see if teams pounce at the opportunity. For those who want to know the waiver order, it's the same as the 2024 NFL Draft.
To keep you up to date with all the action, we've rolled out our live tracker, where we'll be doing most of the heavy lifting and chronicling all the cuts that have been made across the league.
Bills are releasing undrafted rookie RB Frank Gore Jr., who was the victim of a crowded backfield, via NFL Media. Gore showed what he can do in Buffalo's preseason finale, rushing for 101 yards and a TD on 18 carries.
Update from earlier: Broncos still trying to trade RB Samaje Perine, via Broncos insider Mike Klis. But the team still plans to release him if a trade doesn't come to fruition.
Klis also reported earlier that the team is also trying to trade WR Tim Patrick, but they will also release him if a deal isn't in the works.
And now we have a former starting quarterback on the open market. The Cardinals are releasing former Falcons starting QB Desmond Ridder, via NFL Media. Ridder, formally the Falcons' starting QB, was in a position battle with Clayton Tune.
Yet another notable WR is now available. The Panthers have parted ways with WR and former second-round pick Terrace Marshall, who had a solid training camp with the team that drafted him back in 2021. the 24-year-old Marshall caught just 64 passes in three years in Carolina.
The Tennessee Titans have released 2021 first-round pick Caleb Farley, according to ESPN. Still just 25, the former Virginia Tech cornerback has appeared in just 12 NFL games up to this point due to injuries.
Noah Brown isn't the only cut victim of the Houston Texans' crowded wide receiver room. Quintez Cephus, the former Detroit Lions reserve who joined late this offseason after missing all of 2023 due to a gambling-related suspension, has also been released, per KPRC 2 Houston. Ditto for ex-Los Angeles Rams backup Ben Skowronek, who competed for a reserve role this preseason.
A few more notable defensive backs on the chopping block, per ESPN: Desmond King of the Houston Texans and Bobby McCain of the Minnesota Vikings. The former started three games for Houston in 2023.
The Los Angeles Rams are keeping TE Tyler Higbee on the PUP list, per ESPN. This means that Higbee will not count towards the 53-man roster and will be required to miss the first four games of the season.
A non-cut who could make noise on cut day: Former Jacksonville Jaguars return man Jamal Agnew, who is drawing interest from multiple NFL teams after spending the entire offseason unsigned, per NFL Media.
The Carolina Panthers are releasing veteran RB Mike Boone, but they intend to re-sign him after their initial cutdown to 53 players, per NFL Media.
The Chicago Bears released quarterback Brett Rypien, according to NFL Media. Rypien completed nine of his 13 pass attempts in the preseason finale against the Chiefs for 106 yards.
The Las Vegas Raiders are cutting quarterback Nathan Peterman, according to NFL Media.
Speaking of receivers, veteran Martavis Bryant is being released by the Commanders. It'll be interesting to see if he is picked up by anyone else. The 33-year-old Bryant hasn't played in a regular season game since 2018. He was a deep threat for the Steelers from 2014-15 and in 2017. He was suspended for the entire 2016 season.
The Houston Texans are releasing veteran receiver Noah Brown, according to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz. Brown had 33 catches for 567 yards and two touchdowns last season.
Relatively significant quarterback news out of Cleveland: Backup Dorian Thompson-Robinson has been informed he's made the final roster, per Cleveland.com, and as a result, the Browns are fielding trade inquiries for both Jameis Winston and Tyler Huntley behind Deshaun Watson. Both Winston and Huntley just joined the team this offseason as veteran insurance.
Carl Lawson, the former Cincinnati Bengals and New York Jets pass rusher who signed with the Dallas Cowboys late in the preseason, is being released, per ESPN. There's a chance he'll return to Dallas' practice squad as emergency pass rushing depth.
The Detroit Lions have released quarterback Nate Sudfeld, according to NFL Media. This looks like Hendon Hooker has won the QB2 job behind Jared Goff in Detroit.
The Minnesota Vikings are moving on from 2021 fourth-round pick Kene Nwangwu, who has seen time at RB and kick returner in recent years, per NFL Media. He'll be released if he can't be traded.
An under-the-radar name to watch: TE E.J. Jenkins, just waived by the Philadelphia Eagles, per NFL Media. At 6-7, the former undrafted Georgia Tech product is coming off a strong preseason and should draw looks elsewhere, if he doesn't return to the Eagles' practice squad.
Somewhat of a surprise out of New England: The Patriots are waiving running back Kevin Harris, according to the Boston Herald. Harris, a sixth-round pick in 2022, had a strong summer. Looks like JaMychal Hasty has made the team behind Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson.
The New England Patriots are keeping wide receiver Kendrick Bourne on the physically unable to perform list, according to ESPN. That means he'll be required to miss the first four games of the year. Bourne is recovering from a torn ACL.
The Houston Texans have released veteran wide receiver/special-teamer Ben Skowronek, according to KPRC 2 Houston.
The Broncos are hoping to trade wideout Tim Patrick and running back Samaje Perine, but will release both players they are unable to facilitate trades, according to Broncos insider Mike Klis. Patrick has had a productive summer after injuries hampered him the previous two years. The Broncos are reportedly keeping tabs on Perine, who was a key player on the Bengals offense before going to Denver in free agency back in 2023.
The Kansas City Chiefs are keeping pass rusher Charles Omenihu on the PUP list to begin the season, according to NFL Media. Omenihu tore his ACL in the AFC Championship, so this move is not totally unexpected. While he is required to miss the first four games of the year, Kansas City is hoping for a November return for Omenihu.
The New York Giants are releasing veteran fullback Jakob Johnson, according to ESPN.
The New England Patriots have cut veteran quarterback Bailey Zappe, according to NFL Media. Will be interesting to see if the team attempts to bring him back via the practice squad similar to what they did at the end of last summer.
The Jacksonville Jaguars are releasing veteran defensive back Terrell Edmunds, according to NFL Media. The team is hoping to bring him back via the practice squad if he is not signed to another team's 53-man roster.
The Houston Texans are releasing cornerback C.J. Henderson, according to KPRC 2 Houston.
The Lions waived defensive end Mitch Agude, who was on the practice squad last season.
