NFL 2024 cuts, waiver claims: Live updates, latest moves as all 32 teams finalize rosters ahead of season

The 2024 NFL preseason is in the books, and now we are on a one-way ride to the regular season. Before we can truly zero in on the Kansas City Chiefs unveiling their latest Super Bowl championship banner and taking on the Baltimore Ravens in the regular season opener, some business needs to be done across the league.

On Tuesday, clubs needed to trim their summer rosters from the maximum of 90 players down to 53, which opened up hundreds of players to waivers. That's the next step to this equation.

Teams will now be able to comb through the various players who were waived on Tuesday and, if they so choose, put in a claim to bring them aboard. The cutdown deadline saw a bunch of notable names suddenly become available, so it'll be fascinating to see if teams pounce at the opportunity. For those who want to know the waiver order, it's the same as the 2024 NFL Draft.

