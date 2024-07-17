In case you were wondering, NFL teams are doing quite well from a monetary standpoint. Last year, each NFL team earned $402.3 million in national revenue, via Pro Football Talk. When multiplied by 32 (the amount of teams that are in the NFL), the league made $12.873 billion in national revenue, a 7.5 percent increase from the previous year.

This is certainly good news for NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, who is reportedly shooting for his league to bring $25 billion in national revenue by 2027. That is probably one of the main reasons why Goodell has openly discussed the prospect of increasing the regular season from 17 to 18 games.

While mostly good, the NFL's monetary situation isn't perfect. The Packers, for example, saw their profits dip from $68.6 million to $60.1 million. While that's not great, Green Bay CEO Mark Murphy said that the profits are "in a fairly high range historically," via PFT.

The NFL's national revenue increase is obviously great news for the league's players, as more money for teams should lead to a continued increase in the salary cap number. This year, the league's per team salary cap is $224.8 million, a $30 million increase from the previous year.

Unfortunately, the ones who may not benefit from the league's monetary success are the consumers, as costs for games and team merchandise continue to rise. Games now being broadcast on different streaming platforms doesn't help, either.