The Queen of Christmas will be hitting our televisions on Dec. 25, for the first NFL game of the day. Singer Mariah Carey will perform ahead of the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers, which can be streamed on Netflix.

The game the game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET and a taped performance of her 16-time platinum single will show right before the AFC showdown. This matchup kicks off Week 17 of the 2024 NFL season.

Considering "All I want for Christmas is You" is her Christmas biggest hit and always top the charts this time of year, it's no surprise the song will be featured on the broadcast.

It will show again ahead of the second game of the day, which features the Houston Texans and the Baltimore Ravens.

The two Christmas games will also be available to watch on local CBS stations in Kansas City, Pittsburgh, Baltimore, and Houston, and on mobile devices on NFL+.

Carey recently finished her largest Christmas tour yet, celebrating the 30th anniversary of her album "Merry Christmas," which features "All I want for Christmas is You." The lead single is the highest-certified single by a female artist ever.

Where to watch Mariah Carey's performance:

Date: Dec. 25, 2025 | Time: Approximately 12:50 p.m. ET

Streaming: Netflix | TV Channel: CBS local

Follow along: CBS Sports App