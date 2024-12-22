The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will meet in a pivotal Sunday Night Football showdown for both teams. Tampa Bay is riding a four-game winning streak after cruising to a 40-17 win against the Chargers last week. The Buccaneers finished with 288 passing yards and 223 rushing yards, bolstering NFL DFS lineups across the country. They are facing a Cowboys defense that has been among the worst in the league, allowing 356.0 yards per game, but should you build your NFL DFS stacks around Tampa Bay's offense?

There could be some exploitable matchups on the other side of the ball too, as Tampa Bay has allowed even more yards per game (356.9). Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush has thrown for at least 200 yards in three of his last five starts, making him an intriguing addition to SNF DFS strategy. Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Sunday Night Football, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Buccaneers vs. Cowboys and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Cowboys vs. Buccaneers

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday Night Football is Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield. The 29-year-old has been one of the top quarterbacks in the league this season, ranking fifth in Fantasy points per game. Mayfield ranks third in yards per attempt and seventh in passing yards per game since Week 12 (among 33 qualified quarterbacks).

He is facing a struggling Cowboys defense that has allowed the eighth-most yards per attempt and the 10th-most passing touchdowns since Week 10. They rely heavily on their pressure rate, but Mayfield should have no problem eluding that. He leads the NFL in yards per attempt when pressured, making him a clear choice to include in your NFL DFS lineups. See who else to roster here.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle. He is coming off his best performance of the season, finishing with 149 rushing yards on 25 carries against Carolina. Dowdle has averaged more than five yards per carry in three straight outings, despite commanding a heavy workload.

He has notched at least 18 carries in four consecutive games, going over 110 rushing yards in his last three performances. Dowdle started the season with less than 10 carries in four of his first six games, but his workload has continued to increase as the season has progressed. There is no reason to expect that to change on Sunday night, so McClure recommends adding Dowdle to your lineups. See who else to roster here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Sunday Night Football

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Sunday night. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Buccaneers vs. Cowboys, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.