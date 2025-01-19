The final two teams advancing to their conference championship games will be determined on Sunday when the Philadelphia Eagles host the Los Angeles Rams at 3 p.m. ET, followed by the Buffalo Bills hosting the Baltimore Ravens at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+ in the Divisional Round of the 2025 NFL playoffs. The Ravens vs. Bills have a significantly higher over/under at 51.5 points, according to the latest Divisional Round NFL odds from the SportsLine Consensus, compared to Rams vs. Eagles (42 points), so is the AFC matchup the one to target when forming a Sunday NFL DFS strategy and making NFL DFS lineups?

Top NFL DFS picks for Divisional Round Sunday

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday is Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson ($7,800 on DraftKings and $8,700 on FanDuel). Jackson was the QB1 in Fantasy football this season and the reigning NFL MVP carried his success into the postseason with 175 passing yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 81 yards in a 28-14 win over the Steelers in the Wild Card Round. The seventh-year quarterback is coming off his first 4,000 passing yards season (4,172) and he became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for more than 4,000 yards and rush for more than 900 yards in the same year.

The Ravens play the Bills and Buffalo has been in its share of shootouts this season. Buffalo allowed 44 points to the Rams and 42 points to the Lions, which included Jared Goff throwing for 494 yards and five touchdowns. Both Baltimore and Buffalo can score quickly and with the Bills entering with the No. 2 scoring offense, Baltimore may need Jackson to respond to multiple Buffalo scoring drives, creating opportunities for him to post elite NFL DFS scoring totals. See who else to roster here.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir ($5,000 on DraftKings and $6,100 on FanDuel). Shakir secured all six of his targets for 61 yards in a 31-7 win over the Broncos over Wild Card Weekend. He has at least six targets in 11 straight games and Shakir led Buffalo in receptions (76), receiving yards (821) and targets (100) this season as the top target for the No. 2 scoring offense in the NFL at 30.9 points per game this season.

The Bills scored at least 30 points in 10 of their last 11 games, not including Week 18 when the starters mostly rested, as the Buffalo offense is operating with elite efficiency and consistency. Shakir, a fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, wasn't projected to be a leading receiver for a top NFL offense, but he's formed a strong connection with Josh Allen in an offense looking to spread the ball around. He doesn't come with a huge price and given his target consistency, McClure sees value in him for Sunday NFL DFS lineups in what could be the highest-scoring game of the weekend. See who else to roster here.

