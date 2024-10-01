Week 5 of Thursday Night Football features an NFC South battle between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 8:15 p.m. ET. This is a matchup football fans may look back on late in the season as a crucial game that decided the winner of the NFC South. With this contest being played in Atlanta, does that give the Falcons in the NFL DFS player pool an advantage when forming your Thursday Night Football NFL DFS strategy and NFL DFS stacks? The NFL DFS player pool includes stars like Bijan Robinson, Drake London, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, so who should you include in your Thursday Night Football NFL DFS lineups? Before setting your NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Thursday Night Football, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure has turned his attention to Buccaneers vs. Falcons on Thursday Night Football and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks.

Top NFL DFS picks for Falcons vs. Buccaneers

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Falcons running back Bijan Robinson. The 22-year-old had a season-high 46 receiving yards on four receptions and had his second-best yards per carry (4.0) last week, but he rushed for just 28 yards on seven carries. The Falcons went with a pass-heavy game plan, throwing on 70% of plays (35 of 50) against the Saints, but Robinson averaged 16 carries over his first three games and McClure expects a return to that type of usage on Thursday Night Football.

Tampa Bay is allowing 5.0 yards per rush, the fourth-highest in the NFL, and 131.5 rushing yards per game, which ranks 22nd in the league. The Buccaneers are also struggling against running backs in the passing attack, allowing the second-most receiving yards to opposing running backs, which fits Robinson's skillset as a strong pass-catcher out of the backfield as well. Robinson was tied for sixth among running backs with 58 receptions last season in what seems to be a strong matchup for the No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft for Thursday Night Football NFL DFS lineups. See who else ro roster here.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Bucs wide receiver Chris Godwin, who is third in the NFL in receptions (27) and sixth in receiving yards (322). Godwin had six receptions for 69 yards on nine targets in a 33-16 win over the Eagles last week and he's had at least eight targets in all four games this season.

The Falcons have allowed 56 receptions to wide receivers this season, which is tied for the fourth-most in the NFL, and Godwin has a 79.4% catch rate from Baker Mayfield, which is the best catch rate of his eight-year career. He leads the team in receptions, yards and targets (34) while being tied with Mike Evans for receiving touchdowns (three). Godwin finished behind Evans in receiving yards in each of the last two seasons but he's emerging as Mayfield's top option early into the 2024 NFL season. See who else McClure likes right here.

How to set Thursday Night Football DFS lineups

