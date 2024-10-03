Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is the QB1 in Fantasy football 2024, so he's someone who must be considered for NFL DFS picks every week. With the Buccaneers playing the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football to kick off the Week 5 NFL schedule, is Mayfield a must-pick for NFL DFS lineups? Now with higher expectations and a higher price, will he return value for NFL DFS picks? Before setting your NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Thursday Night Football, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS picks for Falcons vs. Buccaneers

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Falcons running back Bijan Robinson. The Texas star was one of the most exciting running backs entering the NFL Draft in recent memory after he led the Big 12 in rushing yards (1,580) and touchdowns (18) while adding 314 receiving yards and two receiving scores as a junior at Texas before declaring for the NFL Draft. The Falcons selected Robinson with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft as he became the first running back since Saquon Barkley (No. 2 in 2018) to be selected in the top 10 of an NFL Draft.

Robinson has received 67.1% of running back carries in Atlanta this season, a substantial increase from 47.6% last season despite playing all 17 games. The Falcons fired head coach Arthur Smith after last season and hired Raheem Morris and it's clear he and his staff are making Robinson more of a focal point in the offense. Robinson's talent always makes him a justifiable NFL DFS pick, but now that he's receiving more than two-thirds of all running back carries, McClure views Robinson as a strong option for Thursday Night Football NFL DFS lineups. See who else to roster here.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin, who is third in the NFL in receptions (27) and sixth in receiving yards (322). The 28-year-old has been a reliable option for daily Fantasy football players over the majority of his career as he's averaged at least 60 receiving yards per game in each of the last five seasons. Godwin is off to an even stronger start this season as he's averaging 80.5 yards per game, the second-best of his eight-year career. He's also averaging the second-most receptions per game (6.8) with a 79.4% catch rate, the best of his career.

Godwin has at least 50 yards in all four games this season with more than 65 yards in three contests. Tampa Bay is ninth in passing yards (223 yards per game) this season and Godwin has been the key pass-catcher in making that possible, leading the Bucs in receptions (27) and yards (332). Godwin and quarterback Baker Mayfield have improved their connection through Mayfield's time in Tampa Bay and Mayfield appears fully comfortable with the Buccaneers in Year Two. McClure expects Godwin to be the main beneficiary of that again on Thursday Night Football. See who else McClure likes right here.

How to set Thursday Night Football DFS lineups

