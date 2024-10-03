Rachaad White was the RB4 in Fantasy football in large part due to his immense usage last season. White was tied for the second-most carries, which allowed him to finish 14th in the league with 990 rushing yards. He was a consistent asset for daily Fantasy football players in NFL DFS lineups, but is that still the case on Thursday Night Football for Buccaneers vs. Falcons in Week 5 of the 2024 NFL schedule? Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET. White is averaging 1.5 more carries per game than Bucky Irving, whereas last season, he averaged 12.2 more carries per game than RB2 Chase Edmonds.

Should this usage change steer you away from White at his price tag in NFL DFS lineups and elevate Irving to a value play in your Thursday Night Football NFL DFS strategy?

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Buccaneers vs. Falcons on Thursday Night Football.

Top NFL DFS picks for Falcons vs. Buccaneers

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Falcons running back Bijan Robinson. The Texas star was one of the most exciting running backs entering the NFL Draft in recent memory after he led the Big 12 in rushing yards (1,580) and touchdowns (18) while adding 314 receiving yards and two receiving scores as a junior at Texas before declaring for the NFL Draft. The Falcons selected Robinson with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft as he became the first running back since Saquon Barkley (No. 2 in 2018) to be selected in the top 10 of an NFL Draft.

Robinson has received 67.1% of running back carries in Atlanta this season, a substantial increase from 47.6% last season despite playing all 17 games. The Falcons fired head coach Arthur Smith after last season and hired Raheem Morris and it's clear he and his staff are making Robinson more of a focal point in the offense. Robinson's talent always makes him a justifiable NFL DFS pick, but now that he's receiving more than two-thirds of all running back carries, McClure views Robinson as a strong option for Thursday Night Football NFL DFS lineups. See who else to roster here.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin, who is third in the NFL in receptions (27) and sixth in receiving yards (322). Godwin had six receptions for 69 yards on nine targets in a 33-16 win over the Eagles last week and he's had at least eight targets in all four games this season.

The Falcons have allowed 56 receptions to wide receivers this season, which is tied for the fourth-most in the NFL, and Godwin has a 79.4% catch rate from Baker Mayfield, which is the best catch rate of his eight-year career. He leads the team in receptions, yards and targets (34) while being tied with Mike Evans for receiving touchdowns (three). Godwin finished behind Evans in receiving yards in each of the last two seasons but he's emerging as Mayfield's top option early into the 2024 NFL season. See who else McClure likes right here.

How to set Thursday Night Football DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Thursday Night Football.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Thursday Night Football?