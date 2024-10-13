There may not be a more important game on the Week 6 NFL schedule for teams who recently made the playoffs to keep their postseason hopes alive than Giants vs. Bengals on Sunday Night Football. The Giants improved to 2-3 following a 29-20 upset victory over the Seahawks last week. Meanwhile, the Bengals fell to 1-4 after a 41-38 overtime loss to the Ravens. The NFL DFS player pool for Bengals vs. Giants is filled with proven playmakers such as Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Daniel Jones, so who should daily Fantasy football players include in NFL DFS lineups?

Giants star rookie receiver Malik Nabers (concussion) is out for his second straight game, so how should that affect your NFL DFS strategy for Sunday Night Football? New York actually had its best offensive scoring total with Nabers and Devin Singletary (groin, questionable) out last week, but they have been two of the most reliable options among Giants for NFL DFS lineups this season. Before setting your NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Giants vs. Bengals, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday Night Football is Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. The 27-year-old has been the catalyst for the Bengals averaging 35 points per game over their last three contests as he's averaged 316 passing yards per game over that span. Burrow has 10 touchdowns with two interceptions over his last three games and is coming off completing 30 of 39 passes (76.9%) for 392 yards and five touchdowns with one interception last week in a 41-38 overtime loss to the Ravens.

The five-year veteran showed signs of rust in Week 1 in a 16-10 loss to the Patriots in his first game following a season-ending wrist injury. But since then, Burrow is QB2 in Fantasy football overall and QB3 on a points-per-game basis. The Bengals rank in the top 10 in the NFL in nearly every passing category, including fourth in passing yards per game (263.4) and second in completion percentage (72.3%). They throw on 62.2% of plays, which ranks seventh in the NFL, and McClure expects these trends to continue on Sunday Night Football.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, who had six receptions for 36 yards and a touchdown last week with Nabers out. He's also produced even with Nabers on the field as Robinson had 11 receptions for 71 yards against the Cowboys in Week 4.

Robinson is averaging eight receptions for 56 yards over his last three games as he's become a reliable and comfortable option for Jones in the passing attack. He should continue to see a huge target share with Nabers out on Sunday. The Bengals rank 31st in scoring defense, allowing 29 points per game, and 26th in yards allowed (365.4 yards per game) as one of the worst statistical defenses in the NFL this year.

