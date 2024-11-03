The Vikings are off to a 5-2 start with the No. 7 scoring offense in the NFL (26.9 points per game) and they've done this without their No. 2 leading pass-catcher from last season. The Vikings are about to get that player back for a Sunday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts when tight end T.J. Hockenson returns to the NFL DFS player pool and makes his debut after suffering a torn ACL and MCL in Week 16 last season. Should daily Fantasy football players immediately use Hockenson in NFL DFS lineups even with receivers like Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and Jalen Nailor as options for NFL DFS picks?

Joe Flacco is set to make his third start of the season for the Colts. In his first start, the 39-year-old completed 33 of 44 passes for 359 yards and three touchdowns against the Jaguars. Should your NFL DFS strategy include rostering Flacco, or should you look elsewhere for value? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Sunday Night Football, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Vikings vs. Colts and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Vikings vs. Colts

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday night is Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. The 25-year-old had his third 100-yard rushing performance in five games this season after running for 105 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries against the Texans last week. He also scored a touchdown in his third straight game as he's found the end zone at least once in four contests this season.

Taylor is averaging 90.8 rushing yards per game this season, his best since 2021 when he led the NFL with 106.5 rushing yards per game. Without designed quarterback draws for Anthony Richardson or the 22-year-old scrambling for rushing yards himself, Taylor will be relied upon for nearly all the ground production on Sunday. Taylor returned last week after missing nearly a month with an ankle injury and he showed little rust while rushing for 5.3 yards per carry while playing 81% of snaps.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold. The 27-year-old threw for 240 yards with two touchdowns in a 30-20 loss to the Rams last week. Darnold has thrown for at least 240 yards in three of his last four games and has multiple touchdown passes in five of seven games this season.

The seven-year veteran is playing his first season in Minnesota and currently has career-highs for quarterback rating (107.2), completion percentage (67.2%) and touchdown percentage (7.4%). Many expected him to be a placeholder for J.J. McCarthy, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but Darnold is proving he can be a starting quarterback in the NFL. Darnold is playing some of his best football and the Colts are allowing the fifth-most yards per game (379.6) in the NFL this season. See who else McClure likes right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Colts vs. Vikings

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Sunday night. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Colts vs. Vikings, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.