Last week's bye could allow Dolphins quarterback Tyler Huntley more time to get comfortable with Miami's offense and for coach Mike McDaniel to scheme ways to utilize Miami's talented receivers in the NFL DFS player pool like Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Can daily Fantasy football players expect that to lead to production in Week 7 NFL DFS lineups against the Colts on Sunday? The Colts are 2-1 over their last three games, but they've allowed 26 points per game during that span, so can Miami's playmakers provide value in NFL DFS stacks? Before setting your NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Sunday, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday is Eagles running back Saquon Barkley ($8,200 on DraftKings, $9,000 on FanDuel). This is the matchup many Giants, Eagles and Fantasy football fans waited all season for and regardless of what anyone involved in this game says publicly, this contest, and specifically Barkley's production, will be amplified. Barkley was one of the most productive running backs when healthy over his six seasons with the Giants, including finishing as the RB2 in Fantasy football his rookie season. But by being selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft with then-Giants GM Dave Gettleman stating Barkley was, "touched by the hand of God," it almost became impossible for Barkley to meet the expectations Giants fans hoped for.

Barkley signed a three-year contract with the Eagles this offseason and he's producing like a running back worthy of the high praise by Gettlmean. The 27-year-old has rushed for more than 80 yards with more than 110 total yards in four contests as well in his first season in Philadelphia. He's averaging a career-best 5.3 yards per carry, boosted by playing in an offense where defensive coordinators have to focus on containing some top-tier receivers as well. Given the revenge-game angle as well as the Giants ranking 30th in yards per rush allowed (5.2), McClure expects a huge showing from Barkley for NFL DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce ($6,300 on DraftKings, $7,100 on FanDuel). The future Hall of Fame tight end had his best game of the season with nine receptions for 70 yards in Week 5 before last week's bye for Kansas City. Kelce had a slow start to the season, but Kelce proved he and Patrick Mahomes still have an elite chemistry as one of the best duos in the NFL.

Kelce, who turned 35 during the bye week, will be heavily relied upon yet again with the bevy of Kansas City injuries. With Rashee Rice (knee) and Isiah Pacheco (leg) out, the Chiefs need Kelce to be his vintage self in one of the highest-anticipated matchups of the regular season. The Chiefs play the 49ers in a Super Bowl 58 rematch and Kelce had nine receptions for 93 yards on 10 targets in last year's Super Bowl. McClure expects some more Mahomes to Kelce magic in a featured game on Sunday to make Kelce a strong option for NFL DFS picks. See who else McClure likes right here.

