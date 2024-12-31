The 49ers and Lions are two of the most efficient offenses in the NFL in 2024. Detroit ranks second in the league in yards per play (6.1), while San Francisco ranks fourth (6.1). The potential for fireworks offers the rare potential for variance in your NFL DFS lineups for Monday Night Football. Both offenses are capable of moving the ball from a variety of personnel settings, which means there is plenty of value in the NFL DFS player pool. Who should you target for 49ers vs. Lions DFS picks and which highly-rostered players should you avoid? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Monday Night Football, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS picks for Lions vs. 49ers

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football is 49ers tight end George Kittle. In a season where Deebo Samuel has been inconsistent while Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk have been injured, Kittle has been the one near-constant for the San Francisco offense. He's 43 yards shy of his fourth career 1,000-yard season and his eight touchdowns rank second among NFL tight ends behind only Mark Andrews.

Kittle is coming off an eight-catch, 106-yard performance in a loss to the Dolphins last week and he's now reached at least 20 points on DraftKings seven times this season. Detroit ranks 27th in the NFL against the pass this year and Kittle's 3.03 yards per route run are the most at his position. He's also been targeted 20 times in the red zone (second among TEs) and has a 32.8% red-zone target share, so he's likely to see high-quality targets in addition to volume on Monday. See who else to roster here.

He's also targeting Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs. With David Montgomery (knee) out last week, Gibbs piled up a season-high 27 touches and produced 153 scrimmage yards and a touchdown against Chicago. He notched his third 100-yard rushing game of the year and has now scored 15 total touchdowns this year.

Because of the work split throughout the season with Montgomery, Gibbs ranks 28th among running backs in the NFL in snap share (55.0%) and 33rd in opportunity share (51.0%) but he still ranks seventh in the NFL in rushing and fourth among RBs in receiving yards. Meanwhile, he's second to only Derrick Henry in touchdowns this season and you can expect him to continue to make the most of more opportunities with the Lions battling for home-field advantage and Montgomery out again this week. See who else to roster here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Monday Night Football

