Fantasy football injuries are nothing new in the NFL, but the first half of the 2024 NFL season has seemed to produce particularly devastating injuries to the top wide receivers in the NFL DFS player pool. The Week 8 NFL DFS player pool will be missing receivers like Brandon Aiyuk (ACL), Mike Evans (hamstring), Chris Godwin (ankle) and Nico Collins (hamstring). How should daily Fantasy football players alter their Week 8 NFL DFS strategy with these injuries? Can players like Jalen McMillan, Trey Palmer or Sterling Shepard be NFL DFS sleepers with Tampa Bay playing without its top two receivers? Baker Mayfield is second in the NFL in passing yards, so how should the Buccaneers factor into your Week 8 NFL DFS strategy? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Sunday or locking in NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out SportsLine's advanced NFL DFS lineup optimizer.

Top NFL Week 8 DFS picks for Sunday

One of the optimizer's top DFS value picks for Sunday is Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow ($7,000 on DraftKings, $7,700 on FanDuel). After struggling in his first game of the year following season-ending wrist surgery last season, Burrow has thrown for multiple touchdowns in five of his last six games. He had two touchdown passes against the Browns last week and displayed a new wrinkle to his game with a 47-yard touchdown run against the Giants the week before. Although you shouldn't be expecting those backbreaking runs from Burrow consistently, just the fact it's possible is something daily Fantasy football players would have never expected.

Burrow is QB3 in Fantasy football this season as well as over the last three weeks. The Bengals play the Eagles, who allowed Baker Mayfield to throw for 347 yards and two touchdowns in Week 4. Since then, the Eagles have played Deshaun Watson and Daniel Jones, so their ranking 10th in passing yards allowed and sixth in completion percentage against may be skewed based on competition.

The optimizer's NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III ($7,800 on DraftKings and FanDuel). The 24-year-old had both a rushing and a receiving touchdown in a 34-14 win over the Falcons on Sunday. Walker rushed for 69 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries and added two receptions for 24 yards last week. He's scored at least one touchdown in four of five games this season while his six rushing touchdowns this season is tied for third despite being the only person in the top 10 for rushing touchdowns who has played fewer than six games.

The Seahawks play the Bills, who are allowing the fourth-highest yards per carry (5.1) in the NFL this season. Buffalo ranks 20th in rushing yards allowed (132.9 yards per game) and the Bills have surrendered the second-most Fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. Buffalo is allowing the second-most receptions and receiving yards to opposing running backs and Walker is averaging 5.7 receptions for 39.3 yards over his last three games as a quality pass-catcher out of the backfield. You can see the rest of the optimizer's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build Sunday Week 8 NFL DFS lineups

