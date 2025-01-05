Week 18 is one of the most difficult weeks of the football season to form NFL DFS lineups with many usual top options in the NFL DFS player pool absent. However, it also provides an opportunity for keen daily Fantasy football players to dive deeper into NFL DFS depth charts to find values for NFL DFS lineups. The Atlanta Falcons will play the Carolina Panthers, with the Falcons needing a win and a Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss to win the NFC South. Although the game doesn't have playoff implications for the Panthers, it allows Bryce Young one more chance to prove himself after a difficult start to his career. Since the Panthers' Week 11 bye, Young is the QB9 in Fantasy football, so how should he factor into your Sunday NFL DFS strategy? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Sunday or locking in NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out SportsLine's advanced NFL DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Top NFL Week 18 DFS picks for Sunday

One of the Optimizer's top DFS value picks for Sunday is Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray ($6,000 on DraftKings and $7,600 on FanDuel). Murray threw for a season-high 321 yards last week with a touchdown and two interceptions while rushing for 32 yards. It wasn't a strong offensive output overall for Arizona, which lost 13-9 to the Rams, but the Cardinals had Murray throw often with James Conner exiting in the second quarter with a knee injury after battling the injury during the week. Conner is out for Sunday as the Cardinals are eliminated from the postseason, which could lead to another heavy passing outlook for Murray.

The Cardinals play the 49ers, who are also out of the postseason hunt. San Francisco allowed 40 points to the Lions last week as Jared Goff threw for 303 yards and three touchdowns. Goff completed 26 of 34 passes (76.5%) and the week before, the 49ers allowed 29 points to the Miami Dolphins. Murray's dual-threat ability adds to his NFL DFS appeal and he rushed for a season-high 83 yards, including a 50-yard touchdown, in a 24-23 victory over the 49ers earlier this season. See who else to pick here.

The Optimizer's NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet ($6,700 on DraftKings and $7,000 on FanDuel). Charbonnet didn't have as dominant of a performance last week as many would have hoped with Kenneth Walker on IR with an ankle injury, but he still rushed for 57 yards and had three receptions for 19 yards while playing on 75% of snaps. The 23-year-old should have another heavy workload and he'll have additional rest as Seattle played the Bears on Thursday Night Football last week.

The Seahawks play the Rams, who clinched the NFC West last week and may rest some of their key starters with only a No. 3 or No. 4 seeding at stake. Either way, Los Angeles is hosting a Wild Card playoff game next week and likely traveling if they win, so the Rams could be without multiple defensive starters. The Rams had an earlier bye this season (Week 6), so rest could be welcomed heading into the playoffs, and playing against backups should add to Charbonnet's production. You can see the rest of the Optimizer's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build Sunday Week 18 NFL DFS lineups

