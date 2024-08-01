The 2024 NFL Hall of Fame Game between the Bears and Texans on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET from Canton, Ohio will kick off the new season. The Bears announced on Tuesday don't plan on playing their starters in the NFL Hall of Fame Game, which means fans will need to wait to see Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and other members of the new-look Chicago offense when putting together NFL DFS lineups. The Texans didn't have a first-round pick and only selected two skill position players in the 2024 NFL Draft, tight end Cade Stover in the fourth round and running back Jawhar Jordan in the sixth round. Should daily Fantasy football players roster either of these Houston rookies in NFL DFS lineups on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings?

How should you form an NFL DFS strategy for the 2024 Hall of Fame Game with players lower in the depth chart likely to perform better as 2024 NFL Hall of Fame Game DFS picks?

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor, who has been cashing big all season, has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

Now, Kaylor has turned his attention to the 2024 NFL Hall of Fame Game matchup of Texans vs. Bears.

Top 2024 Hall of Fame Game NFL DFS picks for Bears vs. Texans

One of Kaylor's favorite DFS picks for Texans vs. Bears in the NFL Hall of Fame Game 2024, where every player on DraftKings is $11,400 and $12,000 on FanDuel, is Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent. Caleb Williams, the team's starting quarterback and No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, will likely sit.

Bagent played in five games and made four starts in the middle of the season last year due to injuries despite being an undrafted rookie free agent. He averaged 171.8 passing yards per game with three touchdowns and six interceptions over that span. He can move the chains with his legs as well, rushing for 70 yards in a game against the Saints. He completed 18 of 29 passes (62.1%) over his three preseason games last season and he looks to secure the backup role with a strong preseason.

Kaylor's NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Bears running back Ian Wheeler. The undrafted rookie from Howard is playing for his chance to make the final roster, so every opportunity he has on the field is one he must capitalize on. The 5-foot-11, 205-pound running back didn't have a huge offensive role at Howard last season, but he showed explosiveness when getting the ball. Wheeler averaged 7.3 yards per carry over 11 games and added nine receptions for 13.2 yards per catch.

Wheeler's special team abilities may give him his best chance at making the final roster, but he'll need to display that during the preseason to make the final cut. The Hall of Fame Game is a huge opportunity for him to show off those skill sets. His college stats won't marvel many, but his offensive and special teams tape earned him a shot at making an NFL roster. Kaylor expects the usage and results to be there from Wheeler to roster him in NFL DFS lineups as Chicago won't be playing its starters, leaving more time for playmakers like Wheeler. You can see the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build 2024 Hall of Fame Game NFL DFS lineups

