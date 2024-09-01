Chiefs vs. Ravens is about as compelling of a 2024 NFL Kickoff Game as the NFL could have scheduled. Two of the most popular quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson, will go head-to-head after the Chiefs defeated the Ravens, 17-10, in last year's AFC Championship Game. Mahomes and Jackson are two options daily Fantasy football players would love to include in NFL DFS lineups, but by doing so, you'll need to find cheaper options in the NFL DFS player pool. Ravens running back Derrick Henry could be a popular play for NFL DFS picks on Thursday, Sept. 5, but could running back Justice Hill earn pass-catching opportunities and become a cheaper asset for NFL DFS lineups?

Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco is expected to dominate the carries, but after signing Carson Steele as an undrafted rookie and making the final roster, is he an under-the-radar option to provide value in NFL DFS picks? Before locking in any NFL DFS lineups for Ravens vs. Chiefs on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Ravens vs. Chiefs in the 2024 NFL season opener and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Chiefs vs. Ravens

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The generational talent at quarterback averaged at least 280 passing yards per game in each of his first five seasons as a starter before falling to 261.4 yards per game last year. Although that number isn't great by his superstar standard, he still has the seventh-best average in the NFL among quarterbacks who started at least 10 games last season. Kansas City upgraded its receiver room this year with the additions of Brown and Worthy and even though Brown may not play in the 2024 NFL Kickoff Game, the return of Smith-Schuster brings a reliable target to fill the void.

Although Travis Kelce is traditionally his favorite target, Mahomes has proven throughout his career he can distribute the ball around relatively evenly among his pass-catchers. That can make it challenging to decide which Kansas City skill position players to roster in NFL DFS lineups, but Mahomes is the one consistent. He has arguably the highest floor of anyone in this contest and even though it won't be cheap, Mahomes isn't a player you want to leave out of NFL DFS picks.

McClure is also targeting Chiefs receiver Xavier Worthy in his Ravens vs. Chiefs DFS picks. Worthy makes his NFL debut in the 2024 NFL Kickoff Game after being selected with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. But Worthy didn't just fall into the Chiefs' laps, they saw an opportunity and traded up for him and the fact they moved up for Worthy means they see massive potential in him. Worthy is a deep threat and with a quarterback like Patrick Mahomes, that can be a perfect match.

Worthy led one of the best skill position groups in the country at Texas in receptions (75) and receiving yards (1,014) last season. With Marquise Brown (shoulder) expected to miss the first contest, Worthy could see a large target share in Week 1 and after losing last year's NFL Kickoff Game, McClure expects a better performance from Kansas City and Worthy figures to be a key part in that. See who else McClure likes right here.

How to set Ravens vs. Chiefs NFL DFS lineups, player pools

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers in the 2024 NFL Kickoff Game. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Chiefs vs. Ravens in the 2024 NFL Kickoff Game, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.