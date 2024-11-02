Sunday's game between the Falcons and Cowboys is one of the only games on the Week 9 NFL schedule with a betting total higher than 50 points, making it an obvious game to highlight with your Week 9 NFL DFS strategy. Both teams rank in the bottom half of the league in scoring defense, as Dallas has the second-worst scoring defense and Atlanta is tied for the 13th-worst. Falcons running back Bijan Robinson has finished with at least 105 scrimmage yards and scored a touchdown in three straight games, piling up 354 yards, 13 receptions and four touchdowns as one of the top NFL DFS picks during that stretch. He is facing a Dallas defense that has allowed the second-most points per game to running backs, so should you include Robinson in your Week 9 NFL DFS lineups?

Ravens running back Derrick Henry has also been a standout performer this season, leading the league with 946 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 9

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday is Dolphins running back De'Von Achane ($6,700 on DraftKings, $7,800 on FanDuel). Achane was the biggest beneficiary of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's return to the field last week, as he posted his second-best game of the season. He finished with 97 rushing yards on 10 carries while catching six passes for 50 yards and a touchdown.

Achane ripped Buffalo's defense apart in Week 2, racking up 96 rushing yards, 69 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown. His upside is drastically higher with Tagovailoa under center, and his usage rate should be high again this week. Teammate Raheem Mostert only averaged 2.1 yards per attempt on nine carries last week, so Achane is in line for another heavy workload.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Falcons wide receiver Drake London ($6,700 on DraftKings, $7,900 on FanDuel). Although London was held to four receptions for 34 yards last week against Tampa Bay, he was coming off three straight games with a touchdown while averaging 97 yards over that span. London had more than 60 yards in five straight games entering last week and he's 13th in the league in receiving yards (525) this season.

The Falcons play the Cowboys, who have allowed 38.5 points per game over their last two games and at least 30 points in each contest. Dallas is allowing the second-most points (28.3 per game) in the league this season. Atlanta is 4-1 over its last five games and averaging 29 points per game over that span, giving Sunday all the makings of a positive matchup for London and the Falcons. See who else McClure likes right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 9

