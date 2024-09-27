Two Super Bowl contenders will collide on Sunday Night Football when the Baltimore Ravens host the Buffalo Bills. Both teams have been explosive offensively. Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are averaging 430.3 yards per game on offense, which ranks first in the NFL. Meanwhile, Josh Allen and the Bills are scoring 37.3 points per game on average, the best mark in the league. The latest Week 4 NFL odds list the Ravens as 2.5-point favorites at home, but should you include Baltimore in your Week 4 NFL office pool picks?

Elsewhere on the Week 4 NFL schedule, Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles (-1.5). Will Hurts lead his team to victory on the road, or will the Buccaneers pull off the upset in Week 4, destroying many NFL confidence pool picks? Before you make your NFL predictions, you need to see the Week 4 NFL football pool picks from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model enters Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season.



In Week 4, SportsLine's advanced computer model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is predicting the Arizona Cardinals (-3.5, 50.5) beating the Washington Commanders at home. The Commanders have won each of their last two games, but their defense has been shaky at times this season. Washington's defense is giving up 377.3 yards per game, which ranks 29th in the league.

The Cardinals can take advantage of that porous defense, especially with offensive weapons like Kyler Murray, James Conner and Marvin Harrison Jr. at their disposal. Murray is completing 68.6% of his passes for 635 yards and five touchdowns, while rushing for 45 or more yards in all three contests. Murray is averaging 10.7 yards per carry, while Harrison Jr. has scored three touchdowns in his last two outings. Giants rookie wideout Malik Nabers had 10 catches for 127 yards and a touchdown against Washington in Week 2 and the model has the Cardinals riding Harrison to a win in nearly 70% of simulations. See all of SportsLine's Week 4 NFL predictions here.

