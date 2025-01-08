The NFL is "monitoring" the California wildfires that have taken the lives of at least two people and have forced tens of thousands of people to evacuate their homes across Los Angeles County.

The Los Angeles Rams are currently slated to host the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC wild-card round on Monday night inside SoFi Stadium, which is located in Inglewood, California.

"The NFL continues to closely monitor developments and will remain in contact with both clubs and the NFLPA," NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said in a statement.

The league has a recent history of moving the location of a game due to weather-based circumstances. In 2022, the Browns and Bills played at Detroit's Ford Field due to a "winter storm with lake effect snow" that was slated to hit the Buffalo area prior to kickoff. Last January, the NFL postponed the Steelers-Bills wild-card game one day after a heavy snowstorm hit the Buffalo area.

Given the current situation in Los Angeles, it's safe to assume that the NFL is looking into alternative stadium options for Monday night. The Rams earned a home playoff game by virtue of being NFC West champions. The Vikings were denied a home playoff game after losing to the Lions in a Week 18 showdown that ultimately determined which team got the NFC's coveted No. 1 seed and the playoff bye that comes with it. The Lions also won the NFC North division by beating the Vikings, who had to settle for a wild-card playoff berth despite going 14-3 during the regular season.

This is a developing story.