The rapidly spreading wildfires in California have impacted tens of thousands of people, with many residents forced to evacuate. Pacific Palisades has burned more than 10,000 acres as of Wednesday, per CBS News, and two deaths were reported Wednesday morning from the Eaton Fire.

The NFL is currently "monitoring" the fires across Los Angeles County, as the Los Angeles Rams are scheduled to host the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC wild-card round on Monday night at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Rams players have taken to social media to voice their support for those impacted by the fires and the first responders assisting with the ongoing situation.

"Thank you to all of the first responders! God bless the families impacted!" Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua wrote.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires. Thank you to the firefighters, first responders, and everyone else doing their best in unfathomable circumstances," Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp posted on social media.

"The NFL continues to closely monitor developments and will remain in contact with both clubs and the NFLPA," NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said in a statement.