Josh Allen became the odds-on favorite to win NFL MVP ahead of Sunday's Week 14 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams. The Buffalo Bills quarterback may have secured his place in the pecking order despite his club falling to Matthew Stafford and Co., becoming the first player of the Super Bowl era to log three passing touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns in the same game.

Allen was a one-man wrecking crew for Buffalo against the Rams, throwing for 342 yards while rushing for a team-high 82 yards on 10 carries, in a 44-42 defeat. Only Pro Football Hall of Famer Otto Graham, a three-time MVP who quarterbacked the Cleveland Browns from 1946-1955, also scored three times as both a passer and rusher, but he did it in the 1954 NFL Championship Game, well before the 1966 merger between the AFL and NFL.

Josh Allen BUF • QB • #17 CMP% 64.6 YDs 2691 TD 20 INT 5 YD/Att 7.56 View Profile

Allen's Sunday showing also marked his 10th career game with 300-plus passing yards and 50-plus rushing yards, extending his NFL record. And his 51.88 Fantasy points on ESPN were the most by a quarterback ever. He's up to 23 passing scores and nine rushing touchdowns on the 2024 season.

His efforts weren't enough to secure Buffalo a win over the Rams, who saw wide receiver Puka Nacua eclipse 160 receiving yards in a starring role, but the Bills remain atop the AFC East at 10-3, already confirmed for the playoffs.